"Not really the place for me": Sykkuno shares his hilarious nightclub experience 

In a clip from Twitch on June 13th, Sykkuno explained his nightclub experience with streamer friends Valkyrae, Pokimane, and Disguised Toast.

The clip on Sykkuno's page has accrued 39,000 views and was shared on Reddit under the page "Livestream Fail." In the 38-second video, Sykkuno explained his experience hanging out with his fellow Among Us players.

Sykkuno's Nightclub Experience

On June 12th, Sykkuno and fellow streamer Disguised Toast posed together while wearing suits. Later that same day, LilyPichu also shared a photo with Sykkuno.

Later that night, Sykkuno was seen jokingly forced to dance by Pokimane in a busy nightclub, according to Pokimane's tweet.

rae took a video of me trying to get sykkuno to dance hahaha pic.twitter.com/J8No5GRNHH — pokimane (@pokimanelol) June 13, 2021

Sykkuno described the night as "pretty nice overall." He mentioned that the club was "really awkward" before stating that he was not sure if he'd ever go back to a club.

"It's just so expensive and it's really awkward. I legitimately don't know what you do."

Sykkuno further explained that it cost "so much money" before saying that he was "showing up to pay a lot of money for permanent hearing damage [and] to drink." He added that he was glad he went for the experience, "But it was really awkward."

Sukkuno said that there were so many people walking around that it took him "thirty minutes to get to the bathroom." He then joked that he would not move from his seat after returning from the restroom.

"I was like, 'I'm not moving again. I'm trapped here. This is where I live now, 'cause there's too many people.'"

Sykkuno also mentioned that one of his friends got him earplugs because the music was so loud. Directly after that, Sykkuno said, the most awkward part involved wheelchairs.

"There was a lot of people in wheelchairs at the club and I was like 'Wow, this is such an accepting club, this is cool that they accommodate for everybody.' Turns out, the wheelchairs are for people who got too drunk and have to get wheelchaired out. I did not know that until after."

He directly followed that by saying, "It's not really the place for me, guys." Sykkuno said that he was glad he went because he got to "hang out with [my] friends even though I couldn't really talk to them."

