SZA to release leaked songs in the upcoming deluxe edition of 'SOS' album, calls out alleged leakers on X 

SZA's Lana album, a deluxe edition to her Grammy-winning album, SOS, was anticipated to be released this year. However, due to leaks on social media, the artist, in a now-deleted March 26 tweet on X, announced that she will start Lana from scratch.

"Yall leaked three songs from the deluxe. Atp, y'all can keep the throw aways and leaks. I'll be starting LANA from scratch. Do not ask me about it again."

On March 27 morning, SZA gave more updates on her plan, saying;

"Lana deserves more time and music no one's ever heard before."

She also called out a person with the name Janessa who allegedly leaked the pictures and audio and revealed that the material is from Lana. Her plan now is to consolidate the leaks and focus on her next project.

More about SZA's Lana album

In August 2023, SZA while talking to Variety, revealed that she has added a couple of more songs to SOS and that it's a whole project. While talking about what prompted the naming of the album, she said;

"It's called Lana - my name but, it's the first tattoo that I ever got, when I was 13. It was just 10 bucks a letter and I only had 40, so that became my nickname for no reason. 'Lana' is really just the B-side of SOS."

Fans have been waiting in anticipation for her Lana since it's a deluxe edition of her album, SOS. SOS won three Grammy Awards on March, 23, including Best Progressive R&B album and Best R&B song.

SZA has been dealing with leaks of her album for quite some time now. In an extensive Variety cover story in 2023, she said;

"When people leak my songs, they ruin them. Then it's not mine anymore; it's actually yours. It's something unfinished that you decided was ready to be shared. And it's like, 'Fuck you. Now I'm not releasing it.' Play your leak, but you're not gonna bully me into music."

In 2023, she also revealed that her song, Joni, a tribute to Joni Mitchell, had also been leaked so she won't be officially releasing it. As per her September 8 concert at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Lana was supposed to have seven to eight songs, including tracks from SOS and CTRL, three unreleased songs, Boy from Detroit, Saturn, and Diamond Boy.

The album was originally scheduled to be released in December 2023. However, since the leaks, SZA hasn't revealed the new release date.