What is the release date for Cher's Christmas album? Believe singer confirms collaborations 

On October 20, Cher released her first-ever holiday album titled, Christmas. The album features 13 Christmas Classics such as Santa Baby and Run Run Rudolph along with 4 original tracks.

Christmas also marks Cher's collaborations with artists from the music industry such as Cyndi Lauper, Darlene Love and Tyga among others. The holiday album is her first new album in 5 years to which she said in a statement:

"I never say this about my own records but I'm really proud of this one. It is one of the most amazing highlights of my career."

In a singing career spanning 6 decades, this is her very first Christmas album. When asked, why she hadn't done one before, Cher told the Associated Press:

“I didn't know how I was going to make it a ‘Cher Christmas album.’

In the trailer of her Christmas album, Cher can be seen answering the question "What is it about now that made you say, a Christmas album, yeah I am ready?":

The record company. I didn't wanna do Christmas songs as I have heard them, as I know them, I thought I can make it fun for myself. And, I thought I can make it something beautiful, something that's me."

"I'm really, really excited because there's millions of people on it," says Cher

The Christmas album by the iconic singer sees some notable collaborations with Darlene Love on Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home). It is also exciting to note that Cher sang the background vocals for the original song at 17. She also calls her album, "erratic." Commenting on the collaborations, she said on Good Morning Britain in September:

"I'm really, really excited because there's millions of people on it. I've never had duets, never had people on any of my records, and this was a last minute thing."

Then there's the duet with Stevie Wonder for What Christmas Means for Me to which she said in a statement:

"Every time I hear that harmonica, I'm a teenager again. It's a personal dream come true for me to record this song with Stevie."

Others include Cyndi Lauper on Put A Holiday In Your Heart, Michael Bublé on Home and Tyga on Drop Top Sleigh Ride.

Many fans took to X to comment on the collaborations.

While some others appreciated the early Christmas joy the singer spread with her album.

The tracklist for her album includes;

DJ Play A Christmas Song

What Christmas Means To Me (with Stevie Wonder)

Run Run Rudolph

Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home) [with Darlene Love]

Angels In The Snow

Home (with Michael Bublé)

Drop Top Sleigh Ride (with Tyga)

Please Come Home For Christmas

I Like Christmas

Christmas Ain't Christmas Without You

Santa Baby

Put A Little Holiday In Your Heart (with Cyndi Lauper)

This Will Be Our Year

The album also serves as a heartfelt homage to her mother, Georgia Holt, who sadly passed away shortly before Christmas last year.