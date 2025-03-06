T-Pain net worth: Fortune explored as Toronto rapper Bundog claims the rapper of being broke over flying commercial

T-Pain posted a video on X on March 5 explaining to his fans why he doesn't use a private jet.

"To take a private jet from Atlanta, to Vegas, and then back to Atlanta is $126,000, and y'all are asking me ... You know what I"m saying? Are you OK now?" he said.

After this, Toronto rapper Bundog posted an Instagram and claimed that T-Pain had to fly commercials because he couldn't book shows anymore. DJ Akademiks posted a screenshot of Toronto rapper Bundog's Instagram story on March 5.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, T-Pain is estimated to be worth $10 million. The rapper is known to have multiple sources of income, such as music sales, streaming, collaborations, concerts, music catalog sales, etc.

T-Pain's fortune explored

iHeartRadio Y100's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One - Show - Image via Getty

According to the USA Leaders' report, by 2019, T-Pain amassed a net worth of $40 million via music sales, tours, collaborations, etc. However, his net worth dropped to $10 million within a few years. The media outlet stated that the ever-changing music industry was the reason behind the rapper's decline in wealth.

In March 2024, T-Pain appeared on the podcast Storytime with the Legendary Jerry, where he revealed that he made $50,000 to $60,000 per hour while streaming on Twitch. He joined the streaming platform in 2015 and currently has more than one million followers there.

"When you making $50,000, $60,000 an hour playing video games in your drawers, it’s kind of hard to get me to go out the country for, you know what I’m saying?" he said.

According to a report in Variety dated February 20, 2025, the Grammy-winning rapper sold his music catalog and select masters to HarbourView Equity Partners. It was not revealed how much the music catalog was sold for.

The rapper told the media outlet that HarbourView Equity Partners would help preserve his legacy, as his music catalog is the result of years of hard work and creativity.

"I’m excited for this next chapter and to partner with HarbourView Equity as they help preserve the legacy of my music. This catalog represents years of hard work, creativity, and unforgettable moments, and I’m grateful to see it continue to reach new heights. I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon," he said.

In 2005, the rapper founded his own record label, Nappy Boy Entertainment. As per its LinkedIn page, its parent company, Nappy Boy Enterprises, now has multiple subsidiary brands, including Nappy Boy Radio Podcast, Nappy Boy Gaming, and Nappy Boy Automotive.

T-Pain appeared on Girl Talk's single Believe In Ya along with Yeaji.

In November last year, Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire founder of Meta, recorded an acoustic cover of Lil Jon's Get Low with the rapper as a gift for his wife. According to Forbes, Henry Donahue, the executive director of the Save The Music Foundation, said that the profits from the cover would go to the nonprofit organization.

