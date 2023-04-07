SHINee's Taemin has been discharged from military service, and he has planned an entire itinerary to celebrate his return with the fans. He started the celebration by writing a heartfelt letter to his fans, expressing his love for them and how much he missed them while he was away. Besides that, he is also planning to release new music and hold a fanmeet soon.

After two years of his mandatory military service, the SHINee maknae was discharged on April 4. To elevate the excitement, his agency, SM Entertainment, shared an archival video titled, TAEMIN IS BACK.

Rappler @rapplerdotcom



Full story: SHINee member Taemin is discharged from mandatory military service on Tuesday, April 4. The 29-year-old singer greets his fans, the SHAWOLs, through a letter posted on SM Entertainment’s official fan platform.Full story: rappler.com/entertainment/… SHINee member Taemin is discharged from mandatory military service on Tuesday, April 4. The 29-year-old singer greets his fans, the SHAWOLs, through a letter posted on SM Entertainment’s official fan platform.Full story: rappler.com/entertainment/… https://t.co/6zJVKpU6Sz

In his letter, the Kpop idol thanked his fans for making him a unique individual and that he would repay them by moving forward with a sense of purpose.

SHINee's Taemin pens an emotional letter to fans after getting discharged from military service

Fans were extremely excited to welcome Taemin back, and the K-pop idol was equally thrilled to greet them. In a heartfelt letter, he wrote:

"I missed you so much that simply saying 'I miss you' is insufficient, and I believe everyone who believed in me and waited for me felt the same way. Funny enough this kind of thinking gives me more strength, and it's also one of the reasons that I became mature."

He claimed that in he was able to reflect on himself in the last two years and also feels grateful for the time he has spent in the past. He finished the letter by thanking the fans and telling them that he will always be a part of their happiness.

The letter immediately went viral, and the SHINee member soon began trending on Twitter. The fans reciprocated his love with the same energy and got emotional to see him back.

Taemin is also planning to release new solo music this year, and SHINee is expected to make a comeback as a full group in May, further exciting the fans. This will mark their first comeback since the release of Atlantis in April 2021.

Pop Base @PopBase SHINee's Taemin solo comeback album is reportedly scheduled to be released this year. SHINee's Taemin solo comeback album is reportedly scheduled to be released this year. https://t.co/Yp5ODxHJh0

In addition to this, the Advice singer will also hold a two-day fanmeet on April 22 and 23 at the Kyung Hee University Peace Hall in Seoul. As per various websites, the tickets will for the fanclub will go on sale on April 13, while the general sale will begin on April 17. The entire event will also be streamed online through Beyond LIVE.

Poll : 0 votes