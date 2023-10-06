"Talk of the town": BLACKPINK’s Lisa makes fans go crazy in the newly shared backstage photos from her Crazy Horse Paris show

Lisa of BLACKPINK recently posted a series of official photos from the Crazy Horse Paris event on Instagram.

The first show of this cabaret event was held on September 8, 2023, and several celebrities attended the show. It went on for five days, with each day being graced by new celebrities.

As only one official photo had surfaced over the internet regarding this appearance, fans had been desperately waiting to see some more photos. Just a couple of days later, their favorite star took the opportunity of surprising them herself, before any media outlet released photos from the event.

BLACKPINK's Lisa gives fans a glimpse of her backstage avatar from the Crazy Horse Paris event

Lisa delighted her fans by sharing a glimpse of her impressive cabaret show experience. On October 5, she unveiled a series of backstage photos, following the earlier release of 10 on-stage snapshots that had left her fans utterly enthralled.

In her backstage pictures, Lisa showcased her versatility in a variety of Cabaret costumes. The allure of her stage performances had been undeniable, to the extent that even Lisa's mother couldn't help but express her astonishment. She confided in a friend that she had expected the performances to be sultrier than they turned out to be.

The backstage photos offered a glimpse into Lisa's transformation, highlighting the classic wigs synonymous with the Cabaret crew. She seamlessly transitioned into the role of a provocative professor, complete with glasses that accentuated her striking red lips. Notably, Lisa sported two different wig colors, one in playful pink and the other in sky blue.

As for the 10 previously shared photos, the BLACKPINK star left fans spellbound with her breathtaking outfits. From the stripper Lacey ensemble to the pearl-covered top and bottom short garments, she had the audience cheering in admiration. The visual impact was so profound that even American singer Sabrina Carpenter couldn't resist commenting.

She affectionately referred to the BLACKPINK star as "mother" in her caption, emphasizing the awe-inspiring quality of the images. Sabrina Carpenter's connection with BLACKPINK is well-known, as she has met nearly all of the group's members and maintains a strong rapport with them.

In her characteristic humility, she captioned the 10 photos with gratitude, expressing her appreciation for the incredible experience at the Crazy Horse Paris. She concluded her message with a humble promise, stating:

"Call me whenever you need someone to fill a spot."

This statement showcased the singer's willingness to explore various facets of her artistry and her readiness to collaborate further in the future.

Overall, her behind-the-scenes photos as well as her on-stage snapshots not only showcased her talent but also reflected her humility and openness to artistic exploration. Fans eagerly await her next artistic endeavors, confident that she will continue to surprise and inspire with her boundless creativity.