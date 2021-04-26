Tana Mongeau kicked out of LA bar for filming someone getting help for alcohol poisoning; fans enraged on Twitter 

YouTube influencer Tana Mongeau is once again in the face of a new controversy. This time, it involves the social media star filming a person without their consent, and the result is getting thrown out of the bar in West Hollywood.

According to reports from April 25, Tana Mongeau and her group of friends were spotted in The Abbey Bar. The YouTube star was caught insensitively videotaping a person receiving medical help after collapsing from alcohol poisoning.

Videos posted by YouTuber Def Noodles show Tana Mongeau and a friend having a confrontation with the bar’s security staff. The latter clips show the YouTuber and her gang in an argument with the management, which led to them being kicked out.

Tana Mongeau argues with bar security and gets kicked out

DAILY DOSE OF STUPID: Tana Mongeau and friends getting kicked out of The Abbey in West Hollywood for allegedly filming a person getting medical help due to alcohol poisoning. pic.twitter.com/Ep1MvP9ZlH — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 25, 2021

The tweets from the videos have shared some context, but fans are advised to take it with a grain of salt. Def Noodles allegedly claims, based on his sources, that Tana even refused to pay for their tab or wear a mask and denied deleting the video she captured of the man receiving medical attention.

Tana Mongeau’s earlier Instagram stories also showed the star at a bar filming a man dancing on stage. Although she didn’t mention The Abbey, it’s clear that she was at the location and was in an argument with the staff.

The influencer has responded to the allegations, denying any such incident, and stated that everyone in the bar was asked to vacate due to an emergency. Tana asked YouTuber Def Noodles not to slander her based on assumptions.

Tana Mongeau denies allegations, but enraged fans call her out saying she's "lying"

this is not at all what happened we left because everyone had to due to an emergency inside.. you can’t just slander people based on assumptions def noodles lmao — tana mongeau (@tanamongeau) April 26, 2021

Unfortunately, fans don’t seem to be on her side, and many have called out the star saying she's “lying” and even tweeted back at Tana that the video footage is proof of her act. Reactions continue to pour in from all sides, but most criticize her reckless behavior during a pandemic.

You’re flat out lying. You were verbally arguing with security, flipping them off, filming the person who was blue in the face and getting medical help, switching tables and not putting a mask on. You got kicked out — Eastern European Princess (@kkiimberlyyy) April 26, 2021

You can't call it slander when

1. He said allegedly and

2. There's video footage that confirms it — ColleensChurchedUpQueef (@ImJustScrollin3) April 26, 2021

did you miss the part where he said “allegedly” — Kenny Paige TOP 1.3% (@kennypaigeof) April 26, 2021

I love candid videos of Tana. Shows how she really looks. — Shhhhbequiet (@Shhhhbequietho) April 26, 2021

There's video footage.



For once in your life, stop lying and actually take ownership of your own mistakes. — brassicas dumbassicas (@mysicksadlife) April 26, 2021

I think you got caught in 4K not properly wearing a mask and being a total jack ass. And you don’t like when media finds you being a literal dick — The Weed Queen (@TheSmolBean420) April 26, 2021

Tana you got caught in 4k honey. — plutonium (@plutonium_prax) April 26, 2021

Um... where does it show everyone else walking out? — Christina (@MyDreamIsAStory) April 26, 2021

You’re not wearing a mask and you’re so close to that officer you look like you’re about to kiss him. So even if that’s not what happened you still look stupid asf — kaylahmoren0 (@kaylahmoren0) April 26, 2021

It says allegedly so actually he can “lmao”and why would you be fighting with security if you “left” — Kennedy Lynn (@KennedyLynnB) April 26, 2021

ur friend posted u guys got kicked out dont lie now https://t.co/Ef9Acgt4Uy — shann (@Shannonnmccorm) April 26, 2021

YouTuber Keemstar even responded to the incident but warned Def Noodles of an incoming lawsuit from Tana.

Def Noodles incoming lawsuits from



David Dobrik



All vlog squad members



James Charles



Jake Paul



& now Tana Mongeau — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) April 26, 2021

Tana has been caught up in various controversies in the past, especially during her relationship with now-former fiance Jake Paul. Many have even claimed it to be fake and a mere PR stunt.

While the YouTuber continues to deny the allegations, fans aren't looking to forgive her actions anytime soon.