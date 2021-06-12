YouTubers Vs TikTokers: Tanner Fox reportedly backs out of fight against Ryland Storms due to weight discrepancy

Tanner Fox has reportedly backed out of the fight against Ryland Storms slated for June 12th over a weight discrepancy. On June 11th, Ryland Storms posted a video to his YouTube where TikTok stars including Bryce Hall called out Fox for dropping the fight.

According to a post from YouTube_Boxing_ on Twitter, Tanner Fox released a statement saying that the commission canceled the fight due to a weight difference. In the statement, Fox mentions that he and his opponent were "18 pounds apart[ments], he didn't give an ounce of effort to try and drop weight."

Tanner Fox releases a statement saying that the commission cancelled his fight due to the 17.5 lbs weight difference.



Regardless on what happened, it’s confirmed that Tanner Fox vs Ryland Storms is cancelled tonight. pic.twitter.com/KeV2zaLqTk — YouTube Boxing 🥊 (@Youtube_Boxing_) June 12, 2021

Tanner Fox versus Ryland Storms

Tanner Fox and Ryland Storms were both slated to fight under TikTokers vs. YouTubers. The title card features the most prominent names on both platforms, with the main event being TikTok star Bryce Hall vs. The Ace Family's Austin McBroom. Tanner Fox and Ryland Storms were the first event of the main card.

YouTuber Tanner Fox began in 2011 and is associated with Jake Paul, FaZe Rug and FouseyTube. Ryland Storms is a TikTok star and is associated with Nick Austin and Charli D'Amelio.

On June 11th, Ryland Storms uploaded a YouTube video showing the lead up to the main event slated for June 12th. In the video, Storms explained that he and Fox were "supposed to meet ten pounds in-between...he's supposed to get to 135 but he started at 130. And I was supposed to get to 145 when I started at 157."

Ryland Storms read from his phone a text from Tanner Fox, stating that "they should wear headgear." The camera then turned to Bryce, who stated: "He thought YouTubers were the hard ones."

INSTANT REGRET: Tanner Fox backs out of 'YouTube vs TikTok' boxing event, according to his opponent Ryland Storms. Unclear if Ryland will have another opponent or whether his fight will just be cancelled. pic.twitter.com/4qmkVnmAE7 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 12, 2021

Tanner Fox has not yet responded to the video. Many on Twitter are now speculating whether the fight will continue with someone to replace Fox.

It looks like Tanner backed out but they could replace him with the slim dude who beat fousey — Luke Langston (@TWOTOMAHAWK_PVP) June 12, 2021

apparently tanner fox backed out so adin or faze rug might replace him — flight's burner burner (@Dannybucket7) June 12, 2021

There has been no confirmation on whether anyone will replace Tanner Fox in the match or if the fight will be canceled. The commission has also not stepped forward to deny the claim from Fox.

The final weigh-in is displayed below.

⚖️Austin Mcbroom vs Bryce Hall weigh in results :



Austin McBroom - 172 lbs

Bryce Hall - 165 lbs — YouTube Boxing 🥊 (@Youtube_Boxing_) June 11, 2021

Edited by Nikhil Vinod