Tavaris and Tavaughn Bulgin GoFundMe raises more than $159000 after brothers die in Martha’s Vineyard Jaws Bridge tragedy

On Sunday, August 14, 2022, two Jamaican nationals went missing after jumping off the "Jaws Bridge" in Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, a bridge featured in Steven Spielburg's 1975 film, Jaws.

The two brothers were among the four who jumped off the Jaws bridge. They worked at Noman's Restaurant in Martha's Vineyard during the summer. Authorities discovered the body of the older brother, Tavaris Bulgin, 26, on Monday, August 15, 2022. They are yet to find his younger brother, Tavaughn Bulgin, 21.

The Boston News reported that in response to the tragedy, the Bulgin family has started a GoFundMe to raise donations to cover the recovery of Tavaughn Bulgin, as well as the funeral costs for the brothers. Their GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $160,800.

The Jaws Bridge Tragedy

According to the New York Post, the Bulgin brothers were from Clarendon, Jamaica. They were the sons of a well-known Clarendon pastor, Keith Bulgin.On Monday, August 15, 2022, a memorial service was held in their hometown.

Local authorities reported that when the Bulgin brothers jumped on Sunday night (August 14, 2022), there was a particularly strong current, making the 15-foot fall from the 'Jaws Bridge' particularly perilous.

While the two other jumpers, who have not been identified, managed to swim back to shore, panic ensued when the brothers couldn't be found. In response, the US Coast Guard, in collaboration with local authorities, launched a search. The search was carried out under the assumption that the brothers had died.

Following Tavaris' discovery on Monday, August 15, 2022, the Coast Guard resumed its search beneath the bridge on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, this time employing a side-scan sonar device to identify any potential bodies. However, due to severe weather, they were forced to postpone the search.

On the GoFundMe page, Doug Abdelnour, a family friend of the Bulgin's, described the victims of the Jaws Bridge tragedy as religious young men who were avid musicians. The page read:

“Tavaris and Tavaughn left an impression on everyone they met — at 26 and 21 years old, their bright smiles, charismatic personalities, unshakeable faith and unrelenting positive attitude made them an absolute joy to be around."

Tavaris was a teacher, but Tavaugh was well-known for his abilities as a musician and athlete.

Abdelnour wrote:

“Tavaris was well known as a beloved school teacher, and Tavaughn was known to be a musical prodigy and gifted soccer/football player. Both boys were destined to make an impact in every community they served and every endeavor they pursued.”

Their GoFundMe page has raised over $160800.

