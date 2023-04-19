Taxi Driver's Lee Je-hoon shares the reason behind opening his own management company

After wrapping up the second season of Taxi Driver, Lee Je-hoon recently shared some never-been-told stories from his life. The actor opened up about launching his one-man management company, Company On, in 2021. Lee Je-hoon revealed that he wanted to work for the rest of his life, which is one of the main reasons behind launching his own agency.

As per Allkpop, he said:

"I'm going to do this work for the rest of my life so I started the management company despite lacking some ability to run a company. I started the management agency with the heart that I will be improving slowly."

Lee Je-hoon, who recently concluded the hit series Taxi Driver season 2 has been a part of the industry for a long time. He has been credited as a scriptwriter and director for various films and shows and wishes to work on more projects with his own set objectives.

Lee Je-hoon reveals why he chose to launch a one-man mangement label

PH_Hoonist 🇵🇭 @PHHoonist

Joy News 24



Full interview with Lee Je Hoon, ,commemorating the end of the SBS Friday-Saturday drama 'Taxi Driver 2', which was held in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on the 17th.



Photos: COMPANY ON

Source: Joy News 24Full interview with Lee Je Hoon, ,commemorating the end of the SBS Friday-Saturday drama 'Taxi Driver 2', which was held in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on the 17th.Photos: COMPANY ONSource: m.joynews24.com/v/1586014 <Article>Joy News 24Full interview with Lee Je Hoon, ,commemorating the end of the SBS Friday-Saturday drama 'Taxi Driver 2', which was held in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on the 17th.Photos: COMPANY ONSource:m.joynews24.com/v/1586014 https://t.co/ycWthecTUR

In a recent interview, Lee Je-hoon revealed that he wishes to work for the rest of his life with certain objectives that he has in mind. After his contract ended with Saram Entertainment in April 2021, the Move To Heaven actor took some time to decide what was next for him in his career.

Initially, the actor was in favor of joining another agency. However, if his objectives did not match the company's, he would have to pick another one. To avoid such a situation, he decided to launch his own company even though he lacked the skills to run one.

As per the publication, he mentioned:

"After the exclusive contract with the first company came to an end, I contemplated a lot about whether to stay with that company, move to a new company, or promote on my own."

It has been two years since the agency was launched, and the 38-year-old actor wishes to diligently grow it in the near future. At present, Company On houses two actors: Lee and rookie actress Kim Eun-bi.

The actor also dished on how he would like to keep working despite people believing that he might slow down as he has been taking on projects continuously since 2007. In fact, he wishes to work harder in the next 10 years.

He said:

"Each project is like a challenging mission but I want to be an actor that brings anticipation all the time for the works that I appear in."

Lee Je-hoon made his debut in 2007 with a short movie titled They Live By Night, and has since worked on several films and K-dramas. He is well-known for his work in Just Friends?, Where Stars Land, Time to Hunt, Collectors, I Can Speak, Tomorrow, with You, and more.

Poll : 0 votes