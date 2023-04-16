Taxi Driver 2 tops the Most Buzzworthy drama for the fifth consecutive week

Good Data Corporation recently announced on Thursday, April 13, that revenge-thriller drama Taxi Driver 2 topped the weekly list of dramas that have generated the most buzz among fans, and the show also secured the top two positions on the most buzzworthy list of cast members.

Taxi Driver 2's Lee Je-hoon and Shin Jae-ha have stood out as the most buzzworthy actors in the weekly list released by Good Data Corporation.

cast members, where its stars

Ep16 Not only did #TaxiDriver2 continue to top the list of most buzzworthy dramas, but it also held onto the top two spots on the list of most buzzworthy drama cast members, where its stars #LeeJeHoon and #ShinJaeHa remained No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

Meanwhile, the second season of the revenge-thriller drama secured viewership ratings of 21% nationwide according to Nielsen Korea, beating its own ratings of season 1 and becoming the first miniseries to achieve such a feat in 2023. The drama was closely followed by Divorce Attorney Shin and Joseon Attorney, among others.

Taxi Driver 2, Divorce Attorney Shin, and other K-dramas in April's Top 10 Most Buzzworthy K-dramas of Good Data Corporation

The Good Data Corporation publishes a weekly list of dramas and actors that have garnered the most buzz, love, and praise among viewers. It collects data and statistics from several areas, including online sources, blog posts, articles, social media interactions, and other digital sources that contribute to the buzz of a particular series. The weekly list includes any ongoing drama or forthcoming series that is scheduled for release soon.

The top ten most buzzworthy dramas of April 2023 are as follows:

1) SBS’S Taxi Driver

2) JTBC’s Divorce Attorney Shin

3) MBC’s Joseon Attorney

4) KBS2’s The Real Has Come!

5) KBS2’s Oasis

6) KBS2’s Woman in a Veil

7) tvN’s Pandora: Beneath the Paradise

8) tvN’s Our Blooming Youth

9) SBS’s The Secret Romantic Guesthouse

10) KBS1’s Apple of My Eye

MBC’s new historical drama Joseon Attorent entered the weekly chart, grabbing the second position, while KBS’s Oasis secured the fifth spot. Apart from this, there were several actors who received enough praise and love from fans this week, creating abuzz among K-drama stans. Take a look at the list of the top 10 Korean actors and actresses who were in the limelight in April 2023:

1) Lee Je-hoon from Taxi Driver 2

2) Shin Jae-ha from Taxi Driver 2

3) Cho Seung-woo from Divorce Attorney Shin

4) Jang Dong-yoon from Oasis

5) Park Hyung-sik from Our Blooming Youth

6) Shin Go-eun from Woman in a Veil

7) Ahn Jae-hyun from The Real Has Come

8) Lee Ji-ah from Pandora: Beneath the Paradies

9) Bona from Joseon Attorney

10) Woo Do-hwan from Joseon Attorney

Taxi Driver 2 has been renewed for a next season

It’s official!! Taxi Driver is returning for a third season!



On April 16, the day after Taxi Driver 2 aired its season finale, the producers of Taxi Driver announced that Taxi Driver 3 was already in the works.

On Sunday, April 16, an SBS representative confirmed that the hit show has been confirmed for a next season, with actors and writers still in talks. The first and second seasons featured Lee Je-hoon, Pyo Ye-jin, Kim Eui-sang, Jang Hyuk-jin, and Bae Yoo-ram. While the former featured Esom, she did not appear in season 2.

Adapted from a webtoon of the same name, the show's season 1 has been helmed by director Park Joon-woo and penned by screenwriters Oh Sang-ho and Lee Ji-hyun. Season 2, on the other hand, was helmed by director Lee-dan and penned by screenwriter Oh Sang-ho.

No filming date or release date for the upcoming season 3 of Taxi Driver is out yet.

