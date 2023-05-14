“Taylor we love you for this”: Social media users praise Taylor Swift as video of the singer defending a fan goes viral

Videos of American music superstar Taylor Swift defending a fan mid-performance on Saturday, May 13, that have been making their rounds on social media recently, left netizens praising the singer. The incident took place in Lincoln Financial Field stadium in Philadelphia, where the 33-year-old singer was performing Bad Blood at her ongoing Eras Tour concert.

The viral footage shows Taylor Swift spotting something in the crowd and gesturing angrily to stop. The singer then proceeds to stop singing and shouts:

"She's fine. She wasn't doing anything!!!"

After her stern interaction, she continued to sing and perform. While the exact reason for Swift's reaction is unknown, many seem to believe it must be an incident involving security guards. According to a Twitter user Cheyenne/ @jackandtaylor:

"Taylor was yelling at a security guard because they fully kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move."

Cheyenne explained that despite them doing nothing out of the ordinary for a concert or screaming anything "insane," the security was being "extremely aggressive."

As the video went viral, internet users expressed their love to the music superstar for being caring towards her fans:

"That's Taylor Swift yelling at you directly": Netizens praise the Wildest Dreams singer for siding with a fan against security

As the video of Taylor Swift's quick and stern response to the aggressive security guard went viral, internet users applauded the Bad Blood singer for always standing up for and taking care of her fans. Several further branded her as "amazing" and "a queen."

User Kylee stated:

"It's the fact that she has to yell at the guard like four times in front of thousands and seems like the guy keeps going anyways, like that's TAYLOR SWIFT yelling at you directly...the audacity lamo"

Another concert-goer from the same night praised the singer-writer and explained that the security was extra "awful and power hungry." Check out some of these other reactions from Twitter below:

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift or any spokesperson from her team has not yet commented on the incident.

This is not the first time Swift has gearnered headlines for showing care and attention towards her fans; the Lavender Haze singer is known to go out of her way for her fierce and loyal army. She recently continued performing despite heavy rains in Nashville on May 7.

Swift would hold her last concert in Philadelphia for her Eras Tour on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

