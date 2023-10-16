Teacher allegedly shows Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey to fourth graders in class

On Monday, October 2, 2023, fourth graders at The Academy of Innovative Education were allegedly shown the slasher comedy Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. As reported by CBS News Miami, a math teacher in a Florida school allegedly played the gory slasher film based on Winnie the Pooh for 20 to 30 minutes in a class full of fourth grade.

The parents of the children of the K-12 charter school in Miami were horrified and enraged about the reported incident. They complained to the school authorities and reached out to the press regarding the issue.

The film showcases Pooh and Piglet embarking on a bloody rampage after Christopher Robin leaves them for college.

Principal states that "appropriate action" has been taken against teacher who allegedly showed Pooh: Blood and Honey to fourth graders

A K-12 charter school, The Academy of Innovative Education at 1080 La Baron Drive in Miami Springs reportedly had their fourth-grade Mathematics teacher play the first few minutes of the gory Rhys Frake-Waterfield film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey at school.

The students had reportedly watched 30 minutes of the film when the teacher turned it off.

The parents of the students put forth their concerns about the impact of the movie on young minds and spoke to the school principal and the media about the same. Michelle Diaz, the mother of twins in the fourth grade, told CBS:

"I feel completely abandoned by the school. They were exposed 20 to 30 minutes to a movie called 'Winnie the Pooh, Honey and Blood.' He didn't stop the movie, even though there were kids saying, 'Hey, stop the movie, we don't want to want this'. It's not for them to decide what they want to. It's up to the professor to look at the content."

CBS News Miami reached out to the Principal of the school, Ms. Vera Hirsh for a statement, and she acknowledged that the film was "not suitable" for the fourth graders. She also stated that the administration had taken "appropriate action" against the teacher and noted:

"The Academy for Innovative Education has become aware that a segment of a horror movie was shown to fourth graders, Monday, October 2, 2023, that was not suitable for the age group. Our administration promptly addressed this issue directly with the teacher and has taken appropriate action to ensure the safety and well-being of students. We are actively monitoring the students and our mental health counselor and principal have already met with those students who have expressed concerns."

As per IMDb, the synopsis of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, which is known for its graphic imagery, reads:

The Rhys Frake-Waterfield directorial stars Craig David Dowsett, Chris Cordell, Amber Doig-Thorne, Nikolai Leon, and Maria Taylor.