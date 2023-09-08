"Stop ruining my childhood"- Fans protest as Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey part 2 receives first images

After what seemed to be just a joke, Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey did manage to turn one of the most beloved children's characters into a blood-thirsty monster in the 2023 film. Despite getting a critic score that was nothing to write home about, the mico-budget film turn in a huge profit with $5.2 million at the global box office after costing under $100,000.

Now, a second installment of the film is all set to premiere at a later date. Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey received a first poster from the production company earlier today, i.e., September 8, 2023. This was much to the disappointment of the fans who could not figure out how the film managed to get a sequel after an unsuccessful run in the first attempt.

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 will not be shot on such a small budget and will even feature an Olivier Award-winning, BAFTA-nominated star in the form of Simon Callow.

Fans remain divided in their opinions as the first images of Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 surfaces online

While the initial impression of Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 has been increasingly negative, there is no reason that this film cannot turn the fortune around. This is especially because, this time, the creators are ready to put in more time, effort, and money to the micro-budget franchise in an attempt to create something better.

Talking about the sequel, writer and director Rhys Frake-Waterfield said:

"Bigger and Badder. The sequel will feature new creature designs, a new cast, and a high death count...However, this time Pooh and friends will be leaving the 100 Acre Wood to take their fight to the quiet community of Ashdown!"

Thus, the negative reaction that is clouding the film right now, may as well evaporate in time.

However, not all the reactions were this negative as many fans genuinely expressed their excitement at the arrival of the sequel film.

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 will also star Tallulah Evans, Scott Chambers, Ryan Olivia, and Peter DeSouza-Feighoney.

More details about the film should start coming in soon.