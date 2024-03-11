The 96th Oscars unfolded in grandeur at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 10, 2024, bringing together the cinematic world to honor exceptional talents and celebrate the contributions of performers, filmmakers, and artisans.

A poignant and cherished tradition within the ceremony is the In Memoriam segment, paying homage to luminaries who've left an indelible mark on the industry. Late actor Lee Sun-kyun was among the revered figures remembered during this emotional tribute.

Celebrated for his exceptional performance in the groundbreaking film Parasite, Lee Sun-kyun's untimely passing on December 27, 2023, sent shockwaves through the industry and beyond. The actor was found deceased in his vehicle, leaving a void in the hearts of fans and colleagues.

The In Memoriam segment unfolded with Andrea Bocelli and his son, Matteo, delivering a moving rendition of Time to Say Goodbye as the procession of names unfurled on the screen. Accompanied by interpretive dancers, this year's emotional segment featured a video montage of late Hollywood icons, creating a profoundly moving atmosphere.

Fans of the deceased actor, Lee Sun-kyun were moved to see his name on the screen among the list of those they lost the previous year.

Fans emotional to see actor Lee Sun-kyun in the Oscars 2024 In Memoriam segment

The In Memoriam segment paid tribute to a multitude of actors, actresses, filmmakers, and entertainers who had been part of the Academy, won Oscars, or received nominations during their illustrious careers.

South Korean star Lee Sun-kyun's association with the Oscar-winning film Parasite added a layer of poignancy to his inclusion in the memorial. The actor attended the prestigious ceremony in 2020, where Parasite clinched four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Director for Bong Joon-ho, Original Screenplay, and International Feature Film.

After the Oscar-winning film, the actor continued to make significant contributions to the entertainment world, starring in the series Dr Brain.

The online community was brought to tears upon encountering the artist's name among those who have departed. They turned to social media to articulate their emotions.

The lives and legacies of other stars like Matthew Perry, Melinda Dillon, Norman Jewison, Piper Laurie, Julian Sands, Carl Weathers and Ryuichi Sakamoto were also celebrated with Lee Sun-kyun, each name evoking memories of their significant contributions.

About actor Lee Sun-kyun's demise

In October 2023, news surfaced regarding the investigation of the Parasite star for recreational drug use, a prohibited activity in Korea. In the subsequent two months, he underwent police questioning thrice, as every aspect of the case unfolded. This included leaked conversations with an escort and a counterclaim from Lee, asserting he was deceived into taking illegal drugs and was being blackmailed.

The details were extensively discussed in the news and on social media. Just three days after the conclusion of his third 19-hour interrogation, which ended on Christmas Eve, Lee was discovered dead in his car in an apparent suicide.