"Tell me this isn't satanic and sick": Sam Smith Sheffield concert performance leaves internet disturbed 

Sam Smith left little to the imagination when they took to the stage at Sheffield on Wednesday, April 12. The musician kicked off their Gloria music tour by performing a setlist packed with hits that included elaborate singing and a series of jaw-dropping costumes. Unfortunately, not everyone was pleased with the wardrobe choices. Their devilish costume, which was stripped down during the concert left netizens immensely disturbed.

Sam Smith recently took to the stage in several striking outfits, which also included one featuring devil horns and a pitchfork. The Stay With Me singer completed the look with a black bustier, fishnets and thigh-high boots. As for the rest of the costume, they proudly showed off their body by simply wearing a set of pasties on their chest and sparkling briefs.

Netizens were not pleased to see the singer strip down on stage considering the audience Smith was performing for. It was revealed that a mother and her five-year-old child were attending the concert in hopes of meeting the singer as well.

Not only did the singer perform a strip tease for fans, the 30-year old’s show was reportedly filled with s*xual references, fetish gear and an imitation of s*x acts.

Despite the Unholy singer proudly showing off his physique and confidence, not many seemed to applaud the same. Many were incredibly disturbed by the show.

Netizens react to Sam Smith’s most recent performance

As mentioned prior, internet users were displeased with Sam Smith’s recent concert. Many found the performance “satanic” and “disturbing.” A few reactions to the same read:

Thomas Peters @thomasopeters @OliLondonTV This is inappropriate for the health of all ages @OliLondonTV This is inappropriate for the health of all ages

Qlu @Qluxyz @OliLondonTV you don't have to believe in religion to know some people do and they follow one with a dark nature. @OliLondonTV you don't have to believe in religion to know some people do and they follow one with a dark nature.

This is not the first time Sam Smith’s performance has garnered backlash. The musician and fellow singer Kim Petras took to the stage this year for the 65th Grammy Awards and performed their hit song Unholy. Netizens were quick to take to social media and accuse the duo of being “satanic.” Their pair’s fiery red ensembles, red-lights, fire-themed stage settings, usage of cages, whips and devil costumes on stage were not taken well by the audience.

Sam Smith tears up onstage

During the latest concert, Sam Smith became emotional prior to the beginning of their show. While thanking the audience for their support, the artist reportedly teared up in front of the audience. They said:

“It’s been five years and a lot has happened. I just want to say thank you so much for being with me through these crazy times, it means the world to me. As long as you are happy, I will sing for you every night. Thank you for being here. Tonight is my chance to give as much energy to you to give you a good time. This show is about love and a show about freedom… this is a safe space and you can do whatever you want. I want you to have fun, and nothing can go wrong.”

Smith will be performing in Dublin, London, Berlin, Stockholm, Oslo, Amsterdam, Paris and other destinations during their European tour.

