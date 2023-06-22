Ten Year Old Tom creator Steve Dildarian on season 2, being inspired by Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more (Exclusive)

Ten Year Old Tom returns for a second season on June 29, 2023. However, at this juncture, we're deeply saddened to report that his life isn't any easier this time around. If anything, the circumstances and events that surround the life of this well-meaning kid thrust into unfortunate situations are even crazier than what we saw in the previous season.

The voice of Ten Year Old Tom is Steve Dildarian, who also serves as the show's creator, writer, and director. SK POP had the chance to ask him about the season, the all-star cast, and even similarities between Ten Year Old Tom and 75-year-old Larry David of Curb Your Enthusiasm fame.

Watch a snippet from the interview in video format below, or read on for the complete version.

Why do parents not have names in Ten Year Old Tom? Steve Dildarian explains!

Edi Patterson plays Tom's mom, while Jennifer Coolidge voices Dakota's mom in Ten Year Old Tom. What are their names on the show? Well, they don't have any, and creator Dildarian explained why:

"I just go with what comes easy to me. If I start to come up with names, first names and last names, I would overthink it to death. It would never feel right. It's just like anything in the show. Whether it's the artwork, the writing, giving the names, I just go with whatever just flows from me quickly, naturally, without overthinking it."

He continued:

"That's obviously something I didn't overthink because I didn't think about it at all. It's just funny to me. Calling one of the main characters Tom's mom and having her call herself that."

He went on to explain how season 2 of Ten Year Old Tom will go in-depth into the lives of the parents, an insight into "second level of relationships." Moreover, the second season is a great way for the audience to know the cast of characters a little better.

One may wonder if Larry David and Curb Your Enthusiasm played a part in the genesis of Ten Year Old Tom. To this, Dildarian responded by saying that David was indeed one of his early inspirations. He said:

"As a writer I really connected with that singular point of view. The me against the world mentality. A ten year old kid who's like a wide eyed blank slate is certainly a different character than Larry David who's certainly very opinionated on everything. But you're not wrong. There's definitely a kindred spirit there."

Even though the show boasts an all-star cast, Dildarian doesn't have a wishlist of stars that he wants to work with. He says the writing on Ten Year Old Tom doesn't start with a name he has in mind, instead it's the other way around, i.e., choosing the actor who would be right for the said part.

"I'm just letting that dialog exist in my head. Though it's a pleasant surprise when it's like oh wow, watching them breathe life into this with their personality and their improv and whatever it is, it's always been like the beautiful completion of the puzzle when it's like I've got my own words on the page and I'm just hearing my own voice in my head half the time. Then watching an actor complete it and bring it to life is truly one of my favorite things."

The second season stars luminaries such as Gillian Jacobs, Jennifer Coolidge, Byron Bowers, and many others in addition to Dildarian himself. Stay tuned to SK POP for extensive coverage of this hilarious animated series.

