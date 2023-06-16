Ten Year Old Tom season 2: Release date, trailer, what to expect, and more details

Ten Year Old Tom season 2 is on the horizon, and fans of the American adult animated sitcom are eagerly waiting for its release. Created for HBO Max by Steve Dildarian, the show revolves around an average kid named Tom who must navigate the well-meaning but questionable guidance of the adults in his life.

The first season premiered on July 1, 2022, and quickly gained a loyal following. It was met with critical acclaim, leading to its renewal for a second season, which is set to release on June 29, 2023, on HBO Max.

Here's everything we know so far about Ten Year Old Tom season 2.

Trailer, expectations, and more details for Ten Year Old Tom season 2

The official trailer for Ten Year Old Tom season 2 was released on June 15, 2023. Fans can expect another disastrous school year for Tom, filled with hilarious and relatable moments.

The show follows the misadventures of Tom, an ordinary kid who faces various challenges due to the questionable advice and influence of the adults around him.

From litigious parents to drug-dealing bus drivers and school administrators with inappropriate intentions, Tom's life becomes increasingly difficult. While the adults mean well, their actions often fall short of being good examples for Tom.

In season 2, Tom will face even more challenges as he deals with new teachers, classmates, and family members. He will also have to learn how to deal with his own growing pains.

The season will also explore new themes, such as Tom's first crush, his first time getting drunk, and his first time encounter with death. The show's biting humor and witty storytelling are sure to keep viewers entertained and eagerly awaiting each new episode.

Ten Year Old Tom cast and characters

The original cast from season 1 is expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming series. Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes, each of which will be 30 minutes long. The show is created by Steve Dildarian, who also voices the titular character, Tom.

Nelson, the other primary character, is played by Byron Bowers. Bowers is a comedian and actor who has appeared in various TV shows and films. He has also appeared in the shows such as The Chi and The Eric Andre Show.

The role of the principal is played by Todd Glass, a stand-up comedian and actor with a long list of credits to his name. Additionally, the role of the bus driver is played by Ben Rodgers, an actor, comedian, and writer who has worked on several comedy shows.

Edi Patterson plays Tom's mom. Patterson is an actress and improviser who has made appearances in numerous TV shows. She is best known for her role as Doris in the critically acclaimed comedy The Righteous Gemstones.

Additionally, the recurring cast includes renowned actors such as David Duchovny, Jennifer Coolidge, Paul Rust, and Jessica McKenna.

Fans of the animated sitcom can't wait to dive back into the misadventures of Tom and the colorful cast of characters around him. With a talented voice cast and the creative vision of Steve Dildarian, the upcoming season promises to deliver more laughs and relatable moments.

Ten Year Old Tom season 2 releases on June 29, 2023 on HBO Max.

