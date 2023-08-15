"Terrorist mentality as always": Video of United Airlines air hostess in Israel sparks outrage online

A shocking video of a United Airlines air hostess has been doing the rounds on social media since August 14. In the clip, the air hostess was seen shouting at a Muslim traveler for delaying the flight. The passenger then claimed that he was delayed because he was stopped by security and even asked to strip.

The incident took place at an Israeli Airport, and the man was traveling from Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport to Newark, New Jersey, on a United Airlines flight. The three-minute-long video saw the United Airlines employee escort the passenger towards the gate and tell him how 300 passengers were waiting for him as he delayed the flight by several minutes.

As the woman continuously yelled at the man, he stated:

“Have some respect. How dare you speak to me in that manner. Tell Israel that, why did they detain me? It's not my fault.”

Expand Tweet

The video ended after the woman handed the passenger over to another employee, who then checked his ticket and escorted him towards the flight. He then boarded the aircraft and apologized to his fellow passengers as he said:

“Guys, I'm sorry. It's not my fault. They held me in security, I apologize, they held me in security. They made me get naked. I'm sorry, but it was not my fault. Just because I'm a Muslim, that's the truth.”

As he took his seat, he burst into tears. The video sparked a heated debate on social media, as many netizens were infuriated by the behavior of the United Airlines employee and called her racist.

Social media users react as airline staff yells at Muslim passenger for being late. (Image via @MiRyAM989/ Twitter)

"Humanity lost" - Social media users react as United Airlines employee yells at a Muslim traveler

As the Muslim traveler began a discussion on racism and how different communities are treated in different parts of the world, many social media users voiced their opinions and claimed that the behavior of the United Airlines employee was racist and unjust.

Netizens took to the comments section of @MiRyAM989's video and reacted to the incident.

Social media users react as airline staff yells at Muslim passenger for being late. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users react as airline staff yells at Muslim passenger for being late. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users react as airline staff yells at Muslim passenger for being late. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users react as airline staff yells at Muslim passenger for being late. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users react as airline staff yells at Muslim passenger for being late. (Image via Twitter)

As of this writing, the employee in question has not been identified. United Airlines is also yet to address the ongoing backlash.