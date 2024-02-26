"That boy needs help": Internet reacts to Orlando Brown claiming he was intimate with Diddy, Usher, Busta Rhymes, and more

A clip of That's So Raven star Orlando Brown speaking about the people in the industry he allegedly "made love" to recently became the talk of the town. While it is unclear when the incident took place, the audio was uploaded online by The Breakfast Club on February 23. In the clip, Brown was heard listing Diddy, Drake, Usher, Busta Rhymes, Bow Wow, and more as he said:

"I didn't smash anything, we made love."

During an interview with Cam Capone News in 2022, Orlando Brown discussed his alleged se*ual encounter with Diddy as he said:

"Diddy you gave me that oosh gosh muash. I loved it though.

As the video of him naming celebrities he had allegedly "made love" to surfaced online, the actor was met with disapproval from netizens. Individuals took to the comments section of Daily Loud's X post to share their reactions to the clip as one netizen stated that Brown needed help.

"This gonna make one hell of a defamation suit": Netizens react as Orlando Brown video goes viral

After he claimed to have allegedly "made love" to celebrities including Busta Rhymes, Katt Williams, Bow Wow, Terrence Howard, and Usher, the individual taking the video asked him why there were no women on his list.

Responding to this, he said that his dad is "Lucifer" and that he had sent him these "bad ones."

While reacting to the video, netizens pointed out the gravity of making such comments about Hollywood stars in public and how it could result in a defamation lawsuit.

Individuals also took to the comments section of The Breakfast Club's post on Instagram and expressed their concern for the artist. They believed that he was struggling with mental health issues and stated that they were praying for him.

Some individuals online also recalled when Orlando Brown made an appearance on Dr. Phil in 2018 and discussed his struggle with addiction, homelessness, and mental health. He stated that he struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, medicating with marijuana, and using crystal meth in the past.

"Just the influence and the demons that come with that drug kind of took over. I just found myself in a dark place because I couldn't really find everybody. It's kinda like looking for your keys, when you stop looking, they're right there type of deal. I started to realize what was in front of me."

As per E! Online, That's so Raven star Orlando Brown earlier claimed to have been intimate with Nick Cannon in a clip that went viral in 2020. Cannon responded to the video in question and denied the claims as he called it a "cry out for help."