When did Jessica White and Nick Cannon date? Relationship explored amid heartfelt breakup revelation

American model and TV personality Jessica White addressed her relationship with Nick Cannon through an Instagram post on June 13, 2023. The post, which has now been deleted, spoke about White's battle with everything she was going through following her separation from Cannon. The duo started dating in 2015 and separated in 2020.

She wrote that although their relationship did not work, Cannon deserved more respect as a man compared to the respect he gave her "with public announcements."

"Maybe you did but just kept it from me during the relationship. I walked away with more questions than anything, I don't know till this day really why current things had to happen," she added.

White mentioned that she usually felt like she was not happy in her relationship with Cannon, but her opinion changed later. She said she is happy now and is aware that she is better than others.

"I'm proud I can say the truth and how I'm healthy emotionally and wouldn't change my insane insecurities that I prayed off my life," she added.

Jessica said she was the reason behind the insecurities that came into their relationship. She added that she had never trusted love since she was a child and that she and Nick got romantically linked at a time when she did not heal completely from the pain she had to undergo in the past.

Nick Cannon and Jessica White were best friends before they started dating in 2015

Nick Cannon and Jessica White were romantically linked between 2015 and 2020 (Images via Jim Spellman and Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Jessica White and Nick Cannon started dating in 2015 but broke up in 2020. In an interview in 2016, White revealed that she and Nick were best friends and that Nick will always remain close to her heart. White also said that he has a beautiful heart, which is more important.

Cannon and White remain close friends despite their separation. The duo posed together for the cover of Cannon's mixtape Raw N B: The Explicit Tape, released in 2022. Nick appeared in an episode of The Jason Lee Podcast in May 2023, where he described White as "beautiful" and that he was still in love with her.

Cannon also addressed White's miscarriage in 2020, saying he wasn't aware of it.

"When she shared that, when it comes to any of the mothers of my children, those types of things – as someone who has lost a child, especially when you're dealing with a mother, there's no age or stage where you can say what their emotions should be when losing that child," he said.

Nick Cannon said that he wanted White to reveal everything that happened with her and be honest. He stated that he wants every woman like her to tell their story, and he would not speak for them because he knows they can speak for themselves.

Jessica White is known for her appearances on television

Jessica White has been featured on the covers of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues. She has played minor roles in films like First, Last and Deposit, Little Erin Merryweather, Big Momma's House 2, The Perfect Match, and Easter Egg.

She has been featured in eight episodes of the reality series, Famously Single. The 38-year-old has also appeared on TV shows like The Young and the Restless, Real Husbands of Hollywood, Zoe Ever After, and more.

