“That was a bust”: Netizens react to football player Lee Kang-in & APRIL Naeun's dating rumours as they await Dispatch' New Year couple reveal

Naeun, a former member of APRIL, is allegedly seeing South Korean soccer player Lee Kang-in. The two were recognized when they were out on dates in 2023, according to an exclusive article from The Fact, which was based on an anonymous tip that they were dating. Most of their dates happened at Naeun's apartment in her car, or when she went to the dorms of the National Soccer Team.

Before the Korean National Team's AFC qualifying match for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, she also reportedly spent time with Lee Kang-in at the team's hotel on November 14 and 15, 2023. As the latest development surfaced on the internet on January 2, 2024, netizens expressed on X that they were not looking forward to the news.

Netizens' reactions to Lee Kang-in allegedly dating Naeun sparks tweets like, "This better not be the Dispatch Couple"

Following the team’s qualifying game for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification – AFC, the two reportedly visited Naeun's residence after the match. The two were spotted out on an evening together by The Fact outside of Naeun's Gyeonggi-do flat.

Walking rapidly to the car, they were aware of everything around them. Nevertheless, Lee Kang-in reportedly visited a convenience store to get some ice cream for the two of them to share.

Furthermore, on November 14, 2023, after the team's practice, The Fact reported Lee Kang-in on his way to his meeting with Naeun. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder entered Naeun's vehicle while sporting thick-rimmed spectacles and a sweatshirt.

On November 15, the same event took place once again. The soccer player reportedly spent approximately four hours with each other until he had to head back to his hotel accommodation.

For the unversed, professional football player Lee Kang-in hails from South Korea. He plays as an offensive midfielder or winger for both the South Korean national team and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Lee Na-eun, who goes by her stage name Naeun, is a singer and actress who debuted in 2015 in a girl group called APRIL, under DSP Media. The band disbanded in 2020 and she signed with Namoo Actors.

Meanwhile, as reported by The Fact news outlet on January 2, 2024, Naeun and her agency, Namoo Actors, have both refuted the dating allegations. The agency gave its official statement that Naeun and soccer player Lee Kang-in are just acquaintances. However, the agency representing the soccer player declined to provide a formal confirmation, stating that they had no more information.

Since the new year has finally arrived, K-pop and K-drama fans are eagerly awaiting the reveal of the relationship news, and Twitter has been in a flurry of hot hashtags regarding the new Dispatch pair for the past few days.

Since 2013, the media source Dispatch has made it customary to introduce the "New Year Couple" on January 1 of each year in South Korea. This is done only after comprehensive research and a public announcement before the big reveal. Netizens have displayed their mixed emotions in comments on Twitter, but the media outlet hasn't revealed the New Year couple of 2024 yet.

While some believe there won't be a New Year's pair this year, others conjecture that the agencies of K-pop celebrities may have bribed the media source to withhold the musicians' relationship news. On top of that, some expressed their shock as many netizens were not aware of how prominent both Lee Kang-in and Naeun are in their respective fields.

Here's how fans have been reacting:

However, Dispatch has also displayed its choice to stay quiet and not reveal a "New Year Couple" on several occasions. Amidst the turmoil caused by President Park Geun-hye's impeachment in 2017 and 2022, as well as the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic in 2022, the media outlet did not make any such reveal to distract the nation.

Reportedly, netizens believe that the media outlet chose not to publish the "New Year Couple" announcement this year due to the tragic death of actor Lee Sun-kyun on December 27, 2023. However, there have been whispers that the 2024 Dispatch Couple could be singer and actor Park Hyung-sik and Aespa's Giselle are reportedly dating.

Regardless, of all the whispers circulating across the internet, Dispatch is yet to break the news of which two prominent figures from the South Korean entertainment industry are dating. Netizens are waiting for the big reveal while several other speculate it could be Park Hyung-sik and Aespa's Giselle.