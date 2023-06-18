"That would be so embarrassing": Video of woman losing pants in gym takes the internet by storm

A video of a woman losing her pants in the gym while working out has left social media users in splits. In the viral video, 26-year-old Alyssa Konkel was seen running on a treadmill, when suddenly her shoelace got stuck in the treadmill. This made her lose her balance, which ended up making her fall and lose her pants.

The video was shared online by the woman herself. Later, several other pages started sharing it.

This incident was caught on CCTV, which prompted Konkel to post the video as a fun piece of content. Thus, she got the gym’s CCTV footage and uploaded that video on her Instagram.

Konkel shared the video of the incident on May 24 and soon after that, the video went viral. After this, the 26-year-old also gave interviews to several media outlets.

"Happens to all of us": Social media users react to the video

As internet users came across the video of the 26-year-old woman falling from the treadmill, they started sharing hilarious reactions. Some of the internet users said that if they would’ve been in her place, they'd be really embarrassed.

Alyssa Konkel thought the video was funny

As Alyssa's video went viral, she gave an interview to Patch, where she said that she felt this video was funny and it had just bu*t in it, so she shared it.

"A lot of people haven’t been famous because of their bu*t, and so I guess I’m the first," she said.

"Thankfully, earlier when this incident took place, not that many people saw my bu*t. However, now, everyone has seen my bu*,” she added.

She also said that when she fell from the treadmill and her pants slipped off, there were not many people in the gym. As that happened, she quickly pulled her pants up and looked around to see if people saw that incident.

Konkel also said that people are so negative these days that they don't see the brighter side of things.

"I was just thinking, a lot of people post funny, stupid videos ... .and so I posted my video and thought, let’s see where this goes and see how far I can take it," she said.

Moreover, Konkel told media outlets that she will not be returning to the treadmill and is going to stick to walking.

