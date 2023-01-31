What does "side eye" mean on TikTok? Latest trend sends the internet into a frenzy 

Several individuals online are now using the term "side eye" in response to tweets, memes, current events, and more. This new trend is the latest to take over social media platforms, and can be seen all over the internet, especially Twitter and TikTok.

The phrase conveys that an individual is passing judgment about a certain thing using only their eyes.

"Side eye" is the latest to jump aboard the bandwagon of trends popularized by TikTok, with several users now using the phrase to express their displeasure.

What are netizens saying about the "side eye" trend that is taking over the internet?

The viral TikTok trend is a way of expressing internet users judging someone or something they dislike, as they drop a comment with this phrase.

In daily face-to-face interactions, a side eye typically indicates displeasure and is used when a certain situation comes across as unimpressive. Hence, comments with this phrase have now become a way for netizens to showcase that they do not like the content at hand.

Another variation of this trend is features people showing their facial expressions in a video, with an audio saying "side eye" being played in the background.

"Worst thing to come from TikTok": Netizens not pleased with new trend

Social media users are not on board with this trend, with many even deeming it the "worst" TikTok trend online. Speaking about the same, Twitter user @Chlecea_ wrote:

baby @Chlecea_ Side eye is the worst thing to come from tiktok

Some internet users said that when they first come across this trend, they thought that people are just using this audio because it was trending, but after getting to know about the real meaning of the trend, they did not like it.

One of the users @KrolsCircus wrote that this phrase is TikTok's "phrase of the month" and there are a number of comments in which the users have included it.

b :) @KrolsCircus tiktok's new phrase of the month is "side eye" can't even look at the comments without seeing at least one person saying it.

it'll be a totally normal video too like what are you side eyeing??

k ✿ @rosie_posey333 do you guys ever see a funny video on tiktok and go to the comments and it's all "side eye" and "oh"

k ✿ @rosie_posey333 do you guys ever see a funny video on tiktok and go to the comments and it’s all “side eye” and “oh” do you guys ever see a funny video on tiktok and go to the comments and it’s all “side eye” and “oh”

🔝 @38hrry "side eye" has to be the worst tiktok saying that has been made up cuz it's so annoying

cameron @rinnejjk the side eye tiktok comments are genuinely the most annoying thing ever

lott 🧸 @fairyssana tiktok side eye comments are getting real old

black oprah @5STARVlRGO A 32yr old woman is crying on TikTok bc she's getting a divorce from her 22 yr old husband… side eye!

.ᥫ᭡ أفنان @vfnvvn yeah i deleted it again i'm better off like that. logged into tiktok the other day and the first thing i see is this "side eye" trend

This is not the first of the TikTok trends to make headlines. Recently, Gen Z shared how they get offended by the thumbs-up emoji because they think that it is rude.

However, as soon as Gen Z shared their feelings about the emoji on social media, several millennials immediately took to the internet to say that they often send their colleagues thumbs-up emojis, and now they need to think twice before sending it.

Internet users are guessing that it is now time for the "side eye" phrase to take the spotlight.

