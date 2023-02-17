What happened to Jesse Brown? Florida boy dies from deadly bacteria after ankle injury

On Wednesday, February 15, the family of Florida boy Jesse Brown announced that the 11-year-old had died from an infection sustained after an ankle injury.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic mentions of a disease. Readers' discretion is advised.

According to the New York Post, Jesse Brown suffered a seemingly minor ankle injury while running on a treadmill a few weeks ago. His family reported that over time, the injury led to a flesh-eating bacterial infection caused by Strep A.

Jesse Brown's family says he was healthy and outgoing 11-year-old

Jesse Brown's cousin, Megan Brown, told Fox News reporters:

"His whole leg was covered in like splotchy, purply, red, almost like bruises."

Brown said:

“(Doctors said) said that because he rolled his ankle, that that’s likely where the infection attacked it, because it was already (weak)."

As per Orlando Pediatrician Dr. Candice Jones, while Strep A infections are typically not serious, they can, in rare cases, lead to flesh-eating sicknesses. The bacteria reportedly caused his brain to swell, leading to his untimely death.

Jesse Brown was a motocross enthusiast

In an official fundraising page started by Jesse's school to support his family, a spokesperson noted that he was a popular student who would be deeply missed.

The statement read:

“Jesse was kind and compassionate, looked out for others, adventurous, and truly an amazing friend and classmate. Jesse will be missed incredibly in so many ways, but will remain in our hearts forever.”

The spokesperson noted that Jesse had been a 'miracle child,' as his parents struggled to conceive for 10 years before he was born. The statement read:

"Jesse Brown was a Lifelong Leopard here at Lakemont, starting as a sweet kindergartner and now in his fifth grade year. While Jesse was a miracle to his parents and family, he was also a true blessing to his Lakemont Family. "

Megan Brown said Jesse was an avid motocross enthusiast who was unusually mature for his age. She said:

“He was just such an old soul. Like, everybody was like, ‘He’s such a little adult, like, in this little, tiny body, you know?”

According to WESH, Strep A infections had decreased during the Covid-19 pandemic, but cases have now begun to rise. Florida Representative Anna V Eskami said that Brown's infection marked the third case of Strep A in the past month. His infection was not evident to his family, as he had to wear a boot for his ankle injury.

Dr Alan Cross, an expert on infectious diseases at the University of Maryland Medical Center, described how it should be dealt with. Cross said:

“The bottom line here is that first properly clean the wound and then be able to watch it over time."

Dr Candace Jones said signs of serious Strep A infections include swelling, fever, redness, and a foul odor.

