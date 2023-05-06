"That's aggravated assault": Video of Antioch, TN teacher getting pepper sprayed by student leaves netizens outraged

A video of a teacher in an Antoich, Tennessee, high school being pepper sprayed twice by a student has been making its rounds on Reddit since Friday, May 5, 2023. The student pepper sprayed the teacher as the latter had confiscated the former's phone. A Reddit user, @Lazy_Mouse3803, shared the video and claimed that the student was "texting and Googling answers for her school work" when the teacher confiscated the phone.

The user added that this was the second time that the teacher was assaulted by a student. Two months ago, the same teacher was punched in the face after taking away a different student's phone when the latter was caught cheating. The user explained that incidents like these were commonplace at this Antioch high school.

As per the conversation seen on the post, the student in question is an adult. Netizens were enraged at the news and stated that she "straight up assaulted" the faculty member.

A comment reacting to the incident (Image via Reddit/ @Freakazoidandroid)

Internet users blast Antioch student for assaulting teacher, demand her expulsion

As the video garnered attention, netizens were left horrified at the treatment of teachers at Antioch high school. Many debated how to empower teachers and curb the proliferation of bringing phones to school.

Cybernauts were also left wondering whether it was legal for the student to carry pepper spray to school. They also said that if she was considered mature enough to carry it then she is liable to the consequences of using it on the teacher.

A comment reacting to the incident (Image via Reddit/ @AbbreviationsFluid73)

Some even compared her response to taking away her phone to someone taking away meth from a drug addict. User @weirdgroovynerd explained:

A comment reacting to the incident (Image via Reddit/ @weirdgroovynerd)

A comment reacting to the incident (Image via Reddit/ @Preofessinal-Many534)

A comment reacting to the incident (Image via Reddit/ @Sea-Slide348)

A comment reacting to the incident (Image via Reddit/ @monogramchecklist)

A comment reacting to the incident (Image via Reddit/ @Licks_lead_paint)

A comment reacting to the incident (Image via Reddit/ @AstroWorldSecurity)

A comment reacting to the incident (Image via Reddit/ @Girth_rulez)

A comment reacting to the incident (Image via Reddit/ @shinypinksock)

A comment reacting to the incident (Image via Reddit/ @WinterMedical)

A comment reacting to the incident (Image via Reddit/ @Beatrix_BB_Kiddo)

A comment reacting to the incident (Image via Reddit/ @strangerhands)

A comment reacting to the incident (Image via Reddit/ @MommyLovesPot8toes)

The incident in Antioch raises questions about pepper spray

Although pepper sprays are non-lethal, they can be dangerous. They are commercially available as aerosols for protecting oneself from assailants.

According to Medical News Today, they contain an inflammatory substance called capsaicin in the form of oil. Capsaicin is what gives chili peppers their characteristic heat.

When it comes in contact with the eyes it induces burning, pain, and tearing. Additionally, it can cause temporary blindness, wheezing, shortness of breath, panic, blisters or burns on the skin, dizziness, and loss of consciousness, making it dangerous.

Antioch high school is yet to comment on the incident where the student pepper sprayed her teacher.

Poll : 0 votes