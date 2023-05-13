"That's called fraud": Viral TikTok bartender leaves netizens divided after cutting people off of alcohol without their knowledge

Viral TikTok bartender Benji Smith, popularly known as Benji Spears, is facing massive backlash online for a video he uploaded on the platform showcasing him cutting off his customers' alcohol when he thinks that they've had too much to drink.

In the video, Benji can be seen holding a bottle of spirit while actually filling the glass with his Soda spray (Image via TikTok/@benjispears)

In a viral video posted on TikTok that has since gained over 8.5 million views, Benji is seen to be preparing a drink by preteding to pour in alcohol, when in reality he simply holds the spirit bottle while filling the glass with his soda spray.

However, his video received a variety of reactions, with several users claiming that he was defrauding his customers by doing so.

Twitter has not been kind to Benji

The Internet stands divided on the case of Benji Smith's TikTok

Users seem to be split in their assesment of Smith's actions as some have come in support of him and others have called him a fraud for apparently cheating his customers.

Twitter has not been kind to Benji (Image via Twitter)

Some users assume that Benji charges the same price (Image via Twitter)

Benji himself replied to a TikTok user who asked him whether he charges for the alcohol that he didn't give. Benji simply replied with a "Nope 🥰🥰🥰".

Benji's response to whether he would charge for the alcohol Users claim to be doing the same trick (Image via TikTok)

The responses on Twitter have certainly not been kind to Benji. Some users are calling him a fraud and a criminal, while others claim that he took advantage of an impaired person.

Users dismissing his response as a mere claim (Image via Twitter)

The video posted on TikTok has "drunk bestie" in the title, which infers that he is doing this practice only with his friends. Thus, it remains unclear if he does this with everyone. He also gave a straightforward reply that states that he doesn't charge extra for these drinks.

There have been certain other comments which claim that they also do the same when they feel that a person has gone overboard, some even gave him tips on how he could do the trick better.

Some users claim to be using the same trick and even gave Benji a few tips (Image via TikTok/@benjispears)

Most of the comments under the TikTok video are positive and supportive of Benji and his actions. Some users attributed the bartender to be a good friend that looks out for his pals while others stated that he was a real one.

Benji's comments sections are usually filled with love and support (Image via TikTok/@benjispears)

Who is this viral bartender?

Benji Smith is a 34 year old TikTok sensation hailing from Cooperstown, New York. The bartender has amassed over 1.5 million followers on TikTok and 14.6k followers on Instagram.

Benji Smith also posts similar content on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@therealbenjispears)

Smith regularly posts TikTok videos showing himself dealing with quirky or humorous everyday situations as a bartender. This includes videos with titles such as, "Making my EX a wine slushi 😅" and "Daily thoughts as a bartender 😅", amongst others.

Benji first exploded onto the scene during the pandemic by making green screen videos of himself pretending to be a bartender at a time when bars were shut.

