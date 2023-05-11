What does ‘blud’ mean on TikTok? Slang term spreads like wildfire online

One may have come across the term "Blud" while casually browsing Tiktok or even looking at memes on Instagram or Twitter. The slang word has taken the social media world by storm, leaving a lot of casual users clueless about what it means.

In the ever-evolving trend station that is Tiktok, new trends, and phrases come and go every new day. Whether it be, 'Bombastic Side Eye', 'W', 'Rizz' or 'Let him cook', these new phrases have opened up a dictionaries' worth of new lingo that has exploded onto the scene, the latest of which seems to be a British export.

The newly viral term is an alternative British slang for the American 'bro' or 'brother' - a fond term of endearment used to address a friend.

The most popular definition of the word in the urban dictionary simply reads 'Mate', which is another British slang word - an informal term used to refer to a friend.

The word has its origins in Jamaican culture and is a derivation of the terms: 'Blood Brother' and 'Bredren'. Initially part of a swear word, it was later adapted to its familiar family-friendly 'bro' meaning by the British.

Where do netizens usually use 'Blud'?

Blud is slowly taking over the meme world as the permanent replacement for 'Bro,' appearing in places where the latter was usually used. It is often seen in the caption of memes on social media. Most commonly memes refer to a person or animal acting out of place or out of character in any situation. "What is Blud doing?" and "Who Invited Blud" are popular iterations of the memes based around the incredibly viral term.

The phrase can also be seen in personal chats as a greeting among pals. Instead of the incredibly common and stale 'What's up bro?', now you have 'What up blud?' or the more popular iteration 'Wah Gwaan Blud.' 'Wah Gwaan' is another Jamaican-origin greeting, popularized by the British and used in place of 'What's up'.

The term 'Bro' has been a staple of pop culture and meme culture since the early 2000s without any real competitor. Is this new trending British product finally taking over the all-American Bro as the trending form of greeting and as a meme staple or is it just another passing trend in a world that goes through them like toilet paper? Only time and Tiktok will tell.

Other Popular British slang words you should know

With the popularity of Blud skyrocketing, here are some other popular British slang words, you should be familiar with before they explode onto the TikTok scene:

Hench - Strongly built, with a buff physical appearance.

- Strongly built, with a buff physical appearance. Peas - Slang term for Money.

- Slang term for Money. Gassed - Being excited about something.

- Being excited about something. Innit - Affirmation word used at the end of a sentence. Directly translates to Isn't it?

- Affirmation word used at the end of a sentence. Directly translates to Isn't it? Bruv - Another slang term for 'bro.'

- Another slang term for 'bro.' Ends - The area a person is from.

- The area a person is from. Bare - An exaggerated combination of 'a really' and 'a lot of.'

British users, especially those from London won't be needing an introduction to these terms as they probably hear or use them daily. To others, it may serve as an eye-opener to the simple fact that not all Brits speak like extras in a Harry Potter movie.

