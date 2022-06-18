What does W mean on TikTok?

A frequent or adept social media surfer will readily agree that the fun-filled world of TikTok is a society of its own, which brings forth an inexhaustive list of slang, anecdotes, inside jokes, memes, and sound bites. The short-form video app is a favourite among creators who love to immerse themselves in the culture of the platform.

One of the most popular acronyms on TikTok is the single letter 'W', which stands for Winning. The word, which signifies encouragement, has been around for a while now.

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the word 'winning' can be used in multiple ways, but its primary meaning is to attain victory or any cause of celebration. When 'W' trends on social media platforms or is even just used in passing, it indicates a pivotal moment for someone that is recognized by others. It is safe to say that the acronym helps netizens feel seen and appreciated.

When do we use W on TikTok?

Jett Niu @jett_niu Game winning TD at the All Poly camp yesterday Game on the line.. I'm taking the WGame winning TD at the All Poly camp yesterday Game on the line.. I'm taking the W 💯 Game winning TD at the All Poly camp yesterday https://t.co/3dXmMBcZ7v

Tiktokers often use W to express how an event in their life is favorable. When someone in a comment section uses the acronym, it is taken to mean that they find the recipient’s achievement commendable. The acronym is sometimes also written as 'Big W,' meaning big win. So, when someone sees your content and comments W, it means that they see your effort and think you are doing well.

The term, which is famous across many social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, is often used when a person graduates college, gets a new apartment, a new job, or a new car. For them, it means that their hard work has paid off.

The opposite of W is 'L', which stands for losing. Most netizens often use the word to indicate failed relationships or failed attempts at starting romantic relationships. Sports lovers also express how they feel with the help of these acronyms depending on their teams' performance.

elias santos #Deus é fiel @Elyas_ta2 @Colteastwood I remember you saying on your podcast it would have raytracing on track. I think you have to take an L for this @Colteastwood I remember you saying on your podcast it would have raytracing on track. I think you have to take an L for this

Ws and Ls can be pretty dynamic in the sense that what might be one person’s L could be another person’s W, and vice-versa.

Other popular acronyms on TikTok

You might have seen other trending acronyms like 'POV', and 'FYP', 'CEO,' and 'OOMF' when surfing TikTok and other social media platforms. POV stands for 'Point of View' and is used to tell funny stories by presenting the perspective of the content creator.

Sometimes POV is the creator’s way of asking followers or viewers to imagine being in their shoes for an event that happened in their life. This often evokes either light-hearted fun or a rush of empathy in the comment section.

FYP indicates the front page of the app that says 'For You.' FYP helps content gain more visibility which is why many users upload their videos with #fyp, hoping that the algorithm will push the content onto other people's FYPs.

LITZ @official_litz

TikTok Live!



#LITZ #Ppoprise #PPOPRiseLITZ #fyp A LITZ TikTok live week again? Stay tuned for this week’s schedule of ourTikTok Live! A LITZ TikTok live week again? Stay tuned for this week’s schedule of our TikTok Live! #LITZ #Ppoprise #PPOPRiseLITZ #fyp https://t.co/cFqL8QTVKq

When a content creator receives comments like "CEO of," they are being praised for being experts at what they do. Often times, when a creator posts a well-edited clip, they are commended with the CEO acronym. OOMF can be translated as 'One of my friends,' or 'one of my followers.' It usually comes up when a creator decides to share another person's story or experience.

