“That’s an extra 20 years”: Young Thug reportedly named “the shooter” during 2023 911 call played during trial sparks concerns

Young Thug, the American rapper and singer, has been identified as the alleged gunman in a 911 call made in 2023 played during the YSL RICO trial on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, XXL Mag reported.

As per the outlet, an unidentified woman made the recorded call on September 11, 2013. Prosecutors played it in court, where the witness said that some people came to her home to tell her that someone had shot a mutual friend. She alleged that someone else had told her the shooter was named "Young Thug." The woman claimed she was unaware of who that might be.

In May 2022, Thug was arrested on charges of participating in gang activity and violating Georgia's criminal racketeering law as part of YSL (Young Stoner Life), The New York Times reported. Netizens have reacted to the new turn of events.

Young Thug accused of 2013 shooting in 911 call played during YSL RICO trial

Jeffery Lamar Williams, known professionally as Young Thug, founded YSL Records (Young Stoner Life), an American record label based in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2016. However, prosecutors believe YSL stands for "Young Slime Life," a "criminal street gang."

He currently faces nine counts of charges, including charges related to racketeering, guns, drugs, and street gang participation, as per People magazine. On Tuesday, XXL Mag reported that an alleged 911 recording was played during his trial, which officially started in November 2023.

An unidentified woman reportedly called the authorities in September 2013 and named Young Thug as the person allegedly responsible for shooting a mutual friend. The woman claimed that the information was passed on to her by someone else.

In the call, she also claimed that the alleged shooting victim is no longer in danger, but she wants to get Thug's identity on the record, as per Complex. As per the outlet, she said,

"They came to my house and told me that the guy who shot somebody's name was Young Thug, whoever that's supposed to be."

The YSL RICO trial has seen some strange events unfold during its proceedings. The huge Fulton County indictment has alleged that 28 people participated in racketeering, street gang activity, and other charges under the gang name “Young Slime Life," as per HotNewHipHop.

On Friday, February 16, 2024, a defense attorney was arrested in the courtroom on gang-related charges. The lawyer, Nicole Fegan, had represented Tenquarius Mender, whose case was severed from the main RICO trial in early 2023. She had successfully severed Mender's case from the other defendants’ pending cases.

However, she has now been accused of allegedly contacting one of two shooters in a September 27, 2022 case. She had reportedly asked the suspect to dispose of the gun they used in the murder and allegedly contacted another defendant about an active warrant for his arrest, as per XXL Mag.

The RICO trial and the shooting case are unrelated. Young Thug's trial is still ongoing.

