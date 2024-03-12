On Sunday, March 10, 2024, the official BT21 X account was reportedly hacked as it dropped an unusual announcement, stating the release of its first NFT collection featuring characters SHOOKY, COOKY, and TATA. The announcement turned to outrage as the ARMY, BTS's dedicated fanbase, expressed disapproval of the move.

Skepticism arose among fans regarding the legitimacy of the account's NFT post, highlighting oddities such as the selective inclusion of only three characters out of eight, an announcement on an unsecured link at 05:14 KST, and peculiar language use inconsistent with the brand's usual style.

In response to the mounting concerns, LINE FRIENDS and BT21 released a statement revealing that the official BT21 X account fell victim to a security breach. The hackers had manipulated the website, creating a fraudulent version that included false information about NFTs and wallet details.

LINE FRIENDS clarified that it had no association with any NFT businesses and urged users not to click on the suspicious link shared by the hackers. The company issued notices in English, Korean, and Japanese, both on its website and official social media channels, cautioning users about the compromised account and advising against accessing the provided link.

Internet buzz as BT21 official account on X faces hacking scare, eventually restored

The fandom's opposition to NFTs has been consistent, dating back to HYBE's collaboration with blockchain technology firm Dunamu for the launch of Momentica, an NFT platform featuring digital collectibles of HYBE's artists. The hacked version of the post was hosted in the U.S., which differed from the authentic South Korean-hosted site.

After a few hours of chaos, LINE FRIENDS, along with the brand, updated their social media accounts to announce the successful restoration of the official X account. The brands expressed gratitude for the community's support and reassured fans that BTS remains unconnected to any NFT-related activities.

ARMYs breathed a collective sigh of relief at the resolution and LINE FRIENDS' clarification, ensuring that BTS maintains its distance from NFTs.

BT21, a collaborative project between LINE FRIENDS and BTS, birthed its charming characters in 2017, captivating a global audience with its unique designs and engaging storytelling. The brand has expanded into the UNIVERSE, offering a range of products, animated content, and games, fostering a vibrant and youthful outlook.

BT21 is LINE FRIENDS CREATORS' first project, born from a collaboration between LINE FRIENDS and BTS. Unlike traditional avatars based on artists' looks, it features eight charming characters co-created by all BTS members. They actively participated in every step, from sketching to finalizing the characters.

As the digital landscape evolves, ensuring the integrity of online accounts becomes paramount to protect both the brand and its devoted community.