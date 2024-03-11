Who is Ruby Sear? All you need to know about Taehyung’s reported leading lady in FRI(END)S MV

The photos of BTS’ V alongside a female companion on the set of his upcoming song FRI(END)S have surfaced online, sparking curiosity among fans. The unidentified female, who appears to be of Western descent, has quickly caught the attention of fans, who began speculating about her identity. As usual, fans dove deep and after some investigation, they discovered that she is reportedly a British actress and painter named Ruby Sear.

Expand Tweet

According to the flash video released by BTS' official social media handles, this actress will be appearing alongside V in the FRI(END)S music video. Her exact role/character, however, has not yet been confirmed. Despite the release of two teasers for the music video, neither of them has featured her, leaving fans even more puzzled about the concept of the song and her potential role in it.

An actress named 'Ruby Sear' to feature in the FRI(END)S official music video alongside V, according to fans

On March 11, 2024, a flash video teasing BTS’ V’s upcoming single FRI(END)S was released, offering fans a glimpse into the music video's moments. However, amidst the excitement, fans were taken aback by unexpected elements in the flash video that seemed to differ from the two teasers released. The discrepancy between the flash video and the teaser trailers left fans puzzled about the song's concept and storyline.

Despite the confusion, concept photos from the music video were also unveiled a couple of days ago, featuring V in various solo shots. In one of the shots, he is seen holding the hands of a man as well as a woman. This further added to the mystery surrounding the song's theme. BigHit Entertainment described the song as a "sweet confession," contrary to fans' expectations of a darker, more serious tone.

The flash video introduced fans to a new face, who after research found out that it features a female co-star reportedly named Ruby Sear. Her presence in the music video sparked intrigue among fans who found out some information about her.

Ruby Sear is a 23-year-old British actress. She boasts an Instagram following of nearly 18,000. She has previously appeared in a Netflix movie, The Gentlemen, alongside actor Harry Goodwins. She is also the daughter of renowned TV personality Juliet Sear, known for her work as a baker, TV presenter, and social media influencer.

Fans were, however, thrilled by V's decision to cast a relatively unknown actress like Ruby Sear, highlighting his commitment to providing opportunities to lesser-known talents in the industry.

In addition to the two photos, the flash video included a scene that has left the ARMY fandom puzzled. It depicts two hands intertwined, with a focus on the fingers adorned with rings. In one frame, the word "FRIENDS" is engraved on the ring, while in the next frame, it quickly changes to "ENDS."

This sudden shift in symbolism has left fans confused, especially considering all the information released about the music video so far. Consequently, fans are more curious than excited, eagerly anticipating the video's release to uncover its true meaning.