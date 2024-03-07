“Always non mainstream and art forward”: Fans applaud BTS’s V for involving underground art directors and editors in his FRI(END)S short film creation

BTS's V's upcoming single FRI(END)S unveiled its short film teaser on YouTube on March 6, 2024. The song reportedly delves into the theme of a broken relationship, and while the short film offers a glimpse of what's to come, it presents a creative and stylistic perspective. Throughout the teaser, the word "end" is emphasized, symbolizing the conclusion of something significant.

What's particularly noteworthy about this upcoming FRI(END)S song is V's choice to collaborate with underground directors and producers for the creation of the short film. These lesser-known talents were credited in the making of the video, providing them with visibility and recognition. V's decision to work with relatively unknown individuals demonstrates his trust in their abilities to deliver content that can be showcased on an international scale.

Fans have expressed admiration for V's commitment to supporting emerging talent and providing opportunities for those who deserve recognition. By choosing to collaborate with lesser-known figures, V showcases his belief in the importance of authenticity and artistic merit over established names or resources. This move has garnered praise from fans, who applaud V for his inclusive and supportive approach to creative endeavors.

"They did a superb job," BTS's V's FRI(END)S short film made by underground Korean makers

Behind every K-pop music video lies a vast network of production efforts, involving numerous talented individuals who work tirelessly to bring the artist's vision to life. While the spotlight often shines on the performers, there are a multitude of unsung heroes who play integral roles in the creation process, making invaluable contributions that shape the final product.

While their contributions may go unnoticed by the casual viewer, these unsung heroes are the backbone of the K-pop industry, working tirelessly to create visuals and memorable experiences that impress audiences worldwide.

BTS's V is gearing up to surprise the ARMYs with a new single titled FRI(END)S, set to release on March 15, 2024. The first video glimpse of this upcoming project arrived on March 6, in the form of a short teaser. Throughout the FRI(END)S teaser, various random objects like apples, newspaper crosswords, threads, and cards are featured, with the words "friends" and "end" repeatedly highlighted, possibly symbolizing the end of something.

Behind this creatively intriguing direction are lesser-known talents. The FRI(END)S short film was directed by Leeroy Kim, who has just 1,500 followers on Instagram. Joining him are producers Kang Hyung-rok and Song Tae-jong, both recognized for their recent work on artist So!YoON!'s music video and their contributions to short fashion films for renowned brands.

V's decision to collaborate with such underground directors and editors speaks volumes about his commitment to authentic artistic expression. By entrusting lesser-known creators with a project like his single, Taehyung showcases his belief in genuine talent over established names or resources. Fans have lauded their idol for championing emerging artists and embracing creative diversity in his endeavors.

With every project, fans have decoded that Taehyung will keep on impressing them by introducing something new. They are already impressed by the fact that he is releasing a single out of nowhere despite being in the military. However by introducing lesser known artists in his upcoming work, FRI(END)S, he has won over the fandom once again.