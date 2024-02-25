Internet enthusiasts are in a frenzy as Chainsmokers' lead vocalist, Andrew (Drew) Taggart, alongside Marianne Fonseca, the CEO of Gente Beauty, recently hit the follow button on Stray Kids' Hyunjin's Instagram account.

The noteworthy development unfolded after they crossed paths at the Versace Fashion Show in Milan on February 24, 2024. Drew Taggart, a prominent figure in the music industry as part of the duo Chainsmokers, and Marianne Fonseca, known for her role as the Founder-CEO of Gente Beauty, expressed their admiration for Hyunjin by extending their digital connection.

Their newfound connection didn't just stop there, Marianne shared a snapshot with Hyunjin on her Instagram stories, accompanied by a caption that described him as "the sweetest" with a white heart and an angel emoji.

The display of camaraderie between these influential personalities has sent waves through the online community. Fans were excited to see Hyunjin making "new friends everywhere" he goes.

Expand Tweet

"Hyune is so famous": Fans overjoyed to see Hyunjin appear on celebrities' social media posts after the Versace Show in Milan

The Chainsmokers, with Drew Taggart at the forefront, have left an indelible mark on the global music scene with their chart-topping hits. Their decision to connect with Hyunjin on social media has piqued the curiosity of fans, fostering a sense of excitement about possible future collaborations or interactions.

Additionally, Mert Alas, a renowned name in the world of fashion photography, joined the ranks of those following Hyunjin on Instagram. This convergence of creative minds suggests a budding synergy between the music and fashion realms, with the S-Class singer positioned at the crossroads as the global ambassador for Versace.

The trio, Drew Taggart, Marianne Fonseca, and Mert Alas, attended the highly anticipated Versace Fashion Show on February 24, 2024, in Milan, where they had the opportunity to witness the brand's latest creations firsthand.

Meanwhile, Hyunjin, Stray Kids' dynamic performer, graced the event as the global ambassador for Versace, marking a significant moment in his career. The Versace Fashion Show served as a platform for Hyunjin to showcase not only his impeccable fashion sense but also his growing influence on the global stage.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Versace show in Milan acted as a nexus, bringing together talents from diverse spheres united by a shared appreciation for creativity and artistic expression.

As the internet continues to buzz with speculation and anticipation, fans eagerly await any further developments or collaborative ventures that may arise from this newfound connection between the idol, Drew Taggart, Marianne Fonseca, and Mert Alas.