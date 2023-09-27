"THAT WAS FAST": Fans shower praises as JYP Entertainment's new girl group, VCHA, tops the US Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart

In a whirlwind of events, on September 26, 2023, JYP Entertainment's latest global girl group, VCHA, secured the top spot on the US Billboard Hot Trending Songs Powered by X chart, amazing its fandom worldwide.

The group was formed as a product of the American reality television show called A2K (America2Korea) - a project resulting from the collaborative efforts of the K-pop powerhouse, JYP Entertainment, and popular American record label, Republic Records.

The sextet released their pre-debut single, SeVit (NEW LIGHT), on September 22 and its title track, Y.O.Universe, led them to get the number one position on Billboard's reputed trending songs list. If this is any hint, fans believe the girls - Lexi, Camila, Kendall, Savanna, KG, and Kaylee - are headed towards a powerful debut. In the meantime, they are posting a range of supportive comments for the artists.

Fans show support as VCHA soars to the top of the US Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart

VCHA, as a group, was announced on the 22nd episode of A2K, and as per JYP, the selection and training of the new group were in line with making them the "First American artist made out of a K-pop system".

The group's first pre-debut release SeVit (NEW LIGHT) contains three tracks - Y.O.Universe (lead song), Go Getter, and Know Me Like That - and the girls even rolled out an MV for the title song on September 22, the same day the single album dropped. As of now, the MV - showing the girls' stories and dreams of becoming singers - has 3.7 million YouTube views and counting.

By acquiring the latest Billboard feat, VCHA seems to be following in the footsteps of other JYPE artists and label seniors - like TWICE, Stray Kids, and NMIXX - who also have prior records of trending at number one on Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart.

Here are some fan reactions to the JYPE x Republic Records group's feat.

More on the Go Getter girls

VCHA ("비춰" meaning "illuminate") has been promoting their new release on Korean variety TV shows like KBS' Music Bank and MBC's Show! Music Core. Not only does the group currently have 160K (and counting) monthly listeners on Spotify, but their debut single album, SeVit (NEW LIGHT), also reached 807.3K+ streams on Spotify in three days.

VCHA is expected to be promoting both in the States and South Korea and is currently gearing up for their much-anticipated debut. Meanwhile, fans have high hopes to see what the team has to bring after such a successful pre-debut release.