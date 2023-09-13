"I need to hug them": Stray Kids' Changbin discloses the reason behind the group's bewilderment when they won Best K-Pop at the VMAs 2023

On September 13, 2023, Stray Kids won the Best K-pop award at the MTV Video Music Awards, leaving the group and their fans in awe. When their win was announced, Stray Kids displayed a bewildered reaction. Soon, their reactions went viral on social media, with fans speculating that the group hadn't expected the win, making their expressions all the more priceless.

However, on the same day, Changbin explained their surprised faces on the South Korean platform, Bubble. He interacted with fans and revealed the reason behind their bewildered reactions when their name was announced.

On this platform, he stated that the group members couldn't hear their group being called out due to the loud music, which led to their surprise.

As fans learned about their reason, they wanted to hug the members for their latest feat.

"Stoppp they were so confused": Fans can't get enough of the reason behind Stray Kids' confused reaction

As the hosts announced that Stray Kids won Best K-pop at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), initially, members didn't react to it. They couldn't hear their name due to the loud music. Ultimately, Bang Chan stood up, confirming twice by beckoning, questioning whether they won. After receiving confirmation of the group's victory, he smiled brightly.

Simultaneously, other members also stood up, applauding and screaming in excitement. I.N. even tapped his head twice, reminding himself that this situation was real and that the group had won. As the members realized this, they could savor the moment and then give a speech for their victory.

Later on the same day, Stray Kids' Changbin took to their Bubble platform, where fans get exclusive content from the idol. He explained the real reason behind their bewilderment.

"woah.. i'm really touched ㅜ I think I was too nervous ㅋㅋㅋ I'm glad I finished it well. The award too.. thank you so much!! seriously ㅋㅋ we didn't know it was us even when the music was playing. We couldn't hear it well, we didn't know we were called..ㅋㅋ"

As fans learned of the real reason, they understood their surprised reactions and took to social media to express how proud they were of the group.

Taylor Swift shows her support to Stray Kids

Another highlight of the event was Taylor Swift's energetic reaction to Stray Kids' S-Class performance. As the group took the stage, displaying their impressive dance moves and vocals, Taylor Swift spontaneously got into the rhythm of the song. At one point, her jaw dropped in amazement as she witnessed the members' extraordinary moves, including Lee Know's iconic spin kick.

Throughout the performance, Taylor Swift continued to support the group, consisting of Felix, Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Han, Hyunjin, Seungmin, and I.N.

Not only did she dance along to their performance, but she also enthusiastically clapped and smiled, seemingly offering compliments to those around her. Her appreciation culminated in a standing ovation at the end.

STAYs, Stray Kids's devoted fandom, wished for the group to win more such awards in the future.

The group's latest comeback S-Class music video is available on their official YouTube channel.