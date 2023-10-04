The 1975's donation of $500 to the LGBTQIA+ community backfires in the most unimaginable of ways

The 1975 is one of the most definitive pop-rock bands in contemporary times. The English band has been an ardent supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community, often raising awareness, making donations, and speaking for their rights.

However, a recent donation to the community made on behalf of the band has garnered serious backlash.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) revealed that The 1975 has made a donation to a community called The Ally Coalition to support the San Diego LGBT center. However, fans and the internet populace did not take the news very well since the popular band was holding a cheque worth only $500.

A picture which was posted along with the news showed the members of the band holding a considerably big cheque with the members of The Ally Coalition, with a donation of $500.

The backlash which followed scrutinized the band who are immensely popular and also make quite a lot of record sales, for donating a measly amount to the LGBTQIA+ community.

The $500 donation made by The 1975 is not a direct donation by the band

The post on X stated the band made a donation of only $500 to the community supporting the San Diego LGBT center.

However, the social media team of the band quickly corrected their post after receiving a massive backlash from fans. Here is what the media team for the band posted:

"Correction: Pechanga Arena has made a donation in the name of The 1975, it’s not directly from the band themselves. Sorry for any misinformation. "

The 1975 was facing a heavy backlash since many people were commenting on how a photo op with such a large cheque of only $500 looked bad for the band.

Here are some reactions from social media users:

The band is a large supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community and has recently faced backlash in Kuala Lumpur for their activism on behalf of the community and in opposition to the anti-queer laws.

The 1975 was formed by members Matty Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald, and George Daniel, as a collaboration in order to take part in the gigs organized by Newcastle city council while they were high school students. They have since risen to insurmountable fame.