On November 8, 2023, former (G)I-DLE member Soojin made her solo comeback after over a year with her debut album, AGASSY, which created a buzz among fans. It was reported that the singer departed from (G)I-DLE following her bullying and school violence scandal. The bullying scandal eventually led to the termination of her contract with former agency, Cube Entertainment.

She was accused by her former classmate Seo Shin-ae, following which, she took the matter to court and accused Shin-ae of defamation. The case was eventually dismissed due to lack of substantial evidence from Shin-ae's side.

As soon as the fans watched the music video for AGASSY, they couldn't get enough of it. They took to social media to praise her and stated that she had come back stronger after a hiatus of over two years.

Expand Tweet

Fans are over the moon with Soojin's comeback

On the day Soojin released her music video for AGASSY, she also did an Instagram Live celebration for the release of her debut album and her comeback, complete with a cake. Fans were elated that the idol had fulfilled her promise to return to the K-pop industry.

In the music video, she radiated a charming personality while revisiting the past and the present, enchanting fans with her smooth moves and soulful vocals in.

Expand Tweet

Fans noted how the aesthetics of the music video perfectly resonated with the lyrics and Soojin's personality. They also observed parallels between the music video and her former group's mv.

Ever since her comeback, fans have been trending several hashtags and phrases, including #AGASSYOutNow on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The idol has also signed an exclusive contract with her new agency BRD Communications. Her music video is currently trending on YouTube at No.1 worldwide.

Her debut album consists of the following tracks: Flowering, Sunflower, TyTy, SUNSET, bloodredroses and the AGASSY.

The idol's fans are now wishing for more such comebacks in future.