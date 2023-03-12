“The Academy hired a new head of security”: SNL cold open spoofs the Oscars ahead of ceremony

As the 95th Oscars approach closer, Saturday Night Live roasted a supposed live red carpet segment and what and who the audience can expect in the ceremony.

On March 11, 2023, the NBC sketch comedy show segment featured Mario Lopez and 'Maria Menounos or Kit Hoover' as Access Hollywood's red carpet hosts, played by Marcello Hernandez and Heidi Gardner, respectively.

Hernandez's character said:

“We are so excited to have been standing outside the Dolby Theatre for almost 153 hours. But it’s all worth it to ask Angela Bassett if she really did the thing.”

Saturday Night Live - SNL @nbcsnl All the stars are out at the Oscars All the stars are out at the Oscars https://t.co/BHKygkLJPW

Talking about the infamous Will Smith-Chris Rock incident from the 2022 Oscars, Gardner's character introduced Kenan Thompson in disguise, stating:

“This year, to make sure nothing crazy happens, the Academy hired a new head of security: notoriously calm and sane person, Mike Tyson.”

Saturday Night Live took a dig at Will Smith's infamous Oscars incident

Saturday Night Live - SNL @nbcsnl Interviews with Mike Tyson and Jamie Lee Curtis direct from the Oscars r̵e̵d̵ champagne carpet Interviews with Mike Tyson and Jamie Lee Curtis direct from the Oscars r̵e̵d̵ champagne carpet https://t.co/Xy3BXH77Kb

During Saturday Night Live's cold open segment, Marcello Hernandez and Heidi Gardner's character asked Kenan Thompson's Mike Tyson about the supposed security situation at the Oscars this year. To this, he responded:

“This year, all the nominees have been given tasers, all the seat fillers have been given guns and Jimmy Kimmel has been given a flamethrower.”

He also added that they slipped an Apple AirTag into Will Smith's pocket to find his location at all times:

“We know exactly where he’ll be at all times unless, of course, he changed his pants and then he could be anywhere.”

Next in the segment was Jamie Lee Curtis, played by Chloe Fineman, who expressed her love and support for Oscar nominees like Cate Blanchett:

“What Ariana DeBose did at the BAFTAs was fun. It was by far the best live rap performance I’ve seen all year. It was incredible.”

Other appearances at SNL were made by Colin Farrell (played by Mikey Day), Michelle Williams' acting coach (played by Sarah Sherman), and Brendan Gleeson (played by Molly Kearney).

Later in the spoof, Bowen Yang appeared on the red carpet as George Santos scheming as Tom Cruise.

When the red carpet hosts pressured him into admitting that he was pretending to be Cruise, Yang, disguised as Santos, said:

"No, no, I'm definitely Thomas Q. Cruise star of this year's blockbuster film Top Gun 2: Top Bottom."

To this, presenters responded with:

“George, you’re not fooling anyone.”

Yang's character then replied:

"Yeah, except I did and now I'm in Congress. If you'll excuse me, I have to go be everyone everywhere all at once."

Moreover, Jenna Ortega made her hosting debut at SNL alongside The 1975 as the show's musical guest.

The Oscars are scheduled to happen at Dolby Theatre on March 12.

