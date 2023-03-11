Jenna Ortega reveals she didn't know who Ghostface was in Scream VI

Scream VI and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and spoke about the making of the slasher film, among other things. The actress also riffed on her viral moment with Aubrey Plaza at the 2023 SAG Awards and teased a little bit about what to expect from season 2 of Wednesday.

When asked by Jimmy Fallon whether the true identity of Ghostface was mentioned in the script given to her by the makers, Jenna Ortega said:

"Sometimes they give us different scripts, different endings."

She said that in the latest edition of the film, they didn't give the actors a third act at all, and that "you just don't know." Ortega noted that everyone usually finds out at least the last two weeks, but said that "they try to play games."

Jenna Ortega thinks everything about Scream VI is bigger and scarier

Among the things that Jimmy Fallon picked Jenna Ortega's brain on was the difference in the milieu in which Scream VI was set. Speaking about the setup and the new elements of the latest installment of the slasher film franchise, she said:

"Well, this time it's kind of a different setting. The Scream franchise has never left Woodsboro, so I think that makes for a lot more intimidating story, I would say. Ghostface can come for you on the subway, push you off a skyscraper building, you know."

Ortega continued to say that everything about the latest installment of the films was "just bigger and scarier." She noted that Ghostface is also much more brutal than the character was in any other edition of the film series.

The Wednesday star said that she liked the fact that Ghostface was unforgiving and that everyone in the film is the victim instead of just the lead cast. She said that this only made things better.

Season two of Wednesday will "up the horror aspect," according to Jenna Ortega

Jimmy Fallon lauded Ortega for the success of Wednesday and for the show being renewed by Netflix for another season. He went on to ask her if she had any idea where her character will go in the next chapter. While she said that she didn't know, Ortega added that the team had just begun getting in a writer's room to talk about it.

She noted that they want to "up the horror aspect of it a little bit," and also want to get Wednesday out of the romantic situation. Ortega said that they just wanted the character to "be her own individual and fight her own crime."

Jenna Ortega's performance on Wednesday earned her several nominations.

After expressing the anxiety and nervousness she felt on her way to one of the award shows, the star touched on her experience with Aubrey Plaza at the SAG Awards.

Noting that she would do anything with Plaza, Ortega said:

"She's another one of those people, where everyone kept saying "Oh, you remind me of Aubrey" or you know, "You two should get together," and we just never did until we were backstage then. And she just looked at me and said, "Hey, you! Get over here." She was really cool."

She also spoke about her overall experience at the award show and being seated at the same table as Zendaya and Paul Mescal. After sharing how she felt about Mescal, Jenna Ortega revealed that she was "so scared and nervous" to meet him and that she was too nervous to look him in the eye.

Scream VI is currently running in theaters next to you.

