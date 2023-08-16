"The AI is finally taking over": Hilarious My AI memes erupt in wake of creepy Snapchat story update

Netizens were left concerned after Snapchat's My AI shared its first story on the social media platform on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. The bizarre story featured a video showing the edge of a wall meeting a ceiling, prompting users to question the artificial bot.

What baffled them more was that the tool started ignoring the inquiries and answered with generic responses like "Sorry, I don't understand that yet!" or "Sorry, I encountered a technical issue." The story was taken down within an hour.

My AI was introduced back in February 2023 as a Snapchat+ feature, but was soon made available to all its users, pinned on top of everyone's chat feed. The ChatGPT-like bot allowed users to interact with it and ask anything - be it having conversations, getting recommendations for a gift, navigating through the app's features, planning a trip, and even creating bedtime stories.

Needless to say, internet users were left concerned. Many also seized the opportunity to add a humorous spin to the situation by making memes and tweeting about how AI had gained sentience and is taking over.

Internet users baffled by Snapchat AI's strange story, respond with side-splitting memes

As news of the artificial bot posting a story on Snapchat spread, netizens took to Twitter to voice their apprehension. While many remarked that the feature needs to be shut down, others shared some hilarious memes and sarcastic comments to express their confusion.

Snapchat's My AI has raised security concerns

AI tools were introduced recently to generate human-like content. Its vast scope extends to generating essays, articles, and even art. However, artificial chatbots are still new and remain unregulated.

According to their website, My AI uses "OpenAI's ChatGPT technology with additional safety enhancement and controls." However, they add that it is a new feature and many of its answers could be biased, incorrect, harmful, and misleading.

This is why they recommend that everyone verify any answers generated and not share any sensitive or confidential information. About 20% of the app's users make up teenagers between the age of 13 and 17, leaving them potentially open to dangerous advice.

While Snapchat opened the chatbot to all of its 374 million users, only those with a premium subscription could remove the feature.

The Snapchat team has not commented on the development at the time of writing this article.