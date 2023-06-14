"The baby's born": Fans rejoice as Song Joong-ki and Katy Louise Saunders welcome their baby boy

On June 14, 2023, Song Joong-ki announced through his Fancafe account that he and Katy Louise Saunders welcomed their newborn baby boy. Katy Louise Saunders gave birth to the baby in Rome, Italy. While announcing the news, the actor shared an adorable picture of the newborn holding one of his parent's pinky fingers.

"I finally have my baby here in Rome, my wife's hometown. He's a healthy son. The baby and the mother... they are very healthy, very happy to meet, and I am taking care of my family with a grateful heart. My biggest dream was to have a happy family. It is most precious gift for us as a couple," Song Joong-ki wrote.

As soon as the news broke, fans could not contain their excitement and took to social media to express their joy.

"Father Song Joong-ki and his son": K-drama fans congratulate the actor and his wife for becoming parents

K-drama fans who closely follow Song Joong-ki and his work celebrated the news on social media. Netizens recalled that the actor mentioned many times in the past that he always dreamt of starting a family. They were elated that the actor's dream finally came true. Fans are also happy for Katy Louise Saunders, as the actor mentioned in his Fancafe letter that she gave birth to the baby in her hometown.

Fans sent their wishes to the couple and prayed for the health and happiness of the newborn baby as they took to social media to share their thoughts about the news.

Noor @weevoowii FATHER SONG JOONG KI AND HIS SON FATHER SONG JOONG KI AND HIS SON 😭♥️ https://t.co/KrdVl5evcv

🍃 @joongkiwings

I know you'll be a great father to your child Song Joong Ki. We're really happy for you. Be a happy familyI know you'll be a great father to your child Song Joong Ki. We're really happy for you. Be a happy family 💙I know you'll be a great father to your child Song Joong Ki. We're really happy for you. 💙💙💙 https://t.co/rNDXiPvkt1

Hey, Zel! @rPJMisser

A cute baby boy was born at Italy today. As a Ki Aile fan, I extend my warmest congrats and wishing Katy and the baby to be extra healthy. To Joong Ki oppa, I know you’ll be a great husband and dad. I love you still, its officially 🤍. -06/14/2023A cute baby boy was born at Italy today. As a Ki Aile fan, I extend my warmest congrats and wishing Katy and the baby to be extra healthy. To Joong Ki oppa, I know you’ll be a great husband and dad. I love you still, its officially #SONGJOONGKI FATHER ERA🥺🤍. -06/14/2023A cute baby boy was born at Italy today. As a Ki Aile fan, I extend my warmest congrats and wishing Katy and the baby to be extra healthy. To Joong Ki oppa, I know you’ll be a great husband and dad. I love you still, its officially #SONGJOONGKI FATHER ERA🥺💫🤍. https://t.co/jff3uU3zjt

Ken @kdramawing congrats SongJoongKi and Katy Louise Saunders This is so cuteee 🥺 We are so happy!!! Welcome to the world baby boy OMGGGGGGGGGGG!!! A media already posted about #SongJoongKi becoming a father of a baby boycongrats SongJoongKi and Katy Louise SaundersThis is so cuteee 🥺 We are so happy!!! Welcome to the world baby boy OMGGGGGGGGGGG!!! A media already posted about #SongJoongKi becoming a father of a baby boy 💙 congrats SongJoongKi and Katy Louise Saunders 😭😭😭 This is so cuteee 🥺 We are so happy!!! Welcome to the world baby boy 👶💙 https://t.co/sUZ7a9Hik4

Sjk Doing Thing 🐱 @SJKDoingThings all the happiness for him and his family, it’s a boy! #SongJoongki Congratulations Joongki his now officially a fatherall the happiness for him and his family, it’s a boy! Congratulations Joongki his now officially a father 💙💙💙 all the happiness for him and his family, it’s a boy! 💝💝💝 #SongJoongki

In his Fancafe letter, the actor also revealed and expressed his gratitude to his fans.

"Thanks to your support, this great day has come our life. Thank you..I always thank Ki Aile for your sincere love.I sincerely hope that there will be great happiness in your lives, too. And just like me, as an actor... I'll come back with a great work. Always stay healthy. And I love you," the Reborn Rich actor said.

He also informed fans about his recent whereabouts and projects as he said:

"As you all know, I finished filming the movie 'My Name is Loh Ki Wan' in Hungary. I was honored to go to Cannes with the movie 'Hwaran' (Hopeless). I'm still so happy that every moment of the festival feels like a dream. I wanted to tell you one more dream- it's a news, so I came to say hello (to you here)"

More about Song Joong-ki

Song Joong-ki, an actor hailing from South Korea and affiliated with HighZium studio (formerly known as History D&C Entertainment), gained prominence thanks to his involvement in the 2010 historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal and as an original cast member of the variety show Running Man.

In December 2022, he publicly confirmed his romantic relationship with Katy Louise Saunders, a British actress. Subsequently, on January 30, 2023, he officially announced their marriage and the joyful news about their forthcoming child. Recently, he also marked his debut appearance at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival to represent his movie Hopeless.

Song Joong-ki recently starred in JTBC's drama Reborn Rich and wrapped up filming for the upcoming film My Name is Loh Ki Wan.

