The Batman: Part II reportedly reopens casting calls; Potential update on production 

The Batman: Part II has reportedly resumed production following a year-long delay. As reported by Jeff Sneider of The Insneider, the production of The Batman sequel stars Robert Pattinson and is directed by Matt Reeves. Cast announcements are anticipated to take place in the fall.

Filming was reportedly scheduled to commence in November 2023 but was moved back to March 2024 due to the WGA writers' strike that occurred last summer.

In contrast to the latest reports by The Insneider, production on The Batman: Part II is scheduled to begin in April 2025 due to the film's release date being postponed to October 2026. Warner Bros., Discovery, and DC Studios have not commented on these claims since this publication was made.

A New Report Reveals Filming and Casting for The Batman: Part II has begun

Although The Batman: Part II was originally scheduled for release in October 2025, filming was delayed and did not begin in November 2023 as originally planned. Due to the unavailability of cast members and an ongoing script development process, the Batman sequel was doomed to fail to meet its original release date.

Early in 2024, Jeffrey Wright, who portrays Jim Gordon in the Batman franchise, disclosed that he had not yet obtained a script for The Batman: Part II. This made the situation abundantly clear. Following this, Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios jointly declared their intention to postpone the release of the Batman sequel until 2026.

Reeves, who collaborated with Mattson Tomlin on the sequel to his very successful Batman reboot that earned $772 million, made a statement at CinemaCon in 2022,

"The whole team will be taking audiences back to Gotham in The Batman 2."

Specific plot elements are being tightly kept within Arkham Asylum. However, widespread rumors have suggested that Hush, Clayface, and a version of Harvey Dent before becoming Two-Face will be included in the next film of Reeves' criminal story. This movie is part of a larger narrative that includes the Batman spinoff TV series, The Penguin, based in Gotham City.

Additionally, during an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast after the announcement of The Batman: Part II, Reeves stated,

"Whatever that story's going to be, it's going to be to take these characters and put them in some kind of emotional jeopardy. There's a deep-dive that already happened at the beginning and now I'm gonna have to deep-dive again."

Additionally, The Brave and the Bold, the next Batman relaunch from James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios, is also in development. The next film, set to release in 2025, will debut the Batman and Robin characters from the DC Universe alongside Gunn's Superman. It is important to note that this movie will be distinct from Batman's sequel.

The Batman: Part II has been rescheduled to release in October 2026.