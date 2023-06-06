"The bedsore sisters flopped": Why are Summer House fans calling Paige, Ciara and Mya "bedsores"?

Popular reality series Summer House season 7 aired its second part of the reunion episode on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members reflecting on the season as well as voicing out several of their concerns. The friends spoke in depth about all their impending issues, and while some were successfully able to talk it out, others only took a turn for the worse.

On this week's episode of Summer House reunion, a common consensus amongst fans was their dislike towards Paige, Ciara, and Mya. They felt that the three ladies were constantly ganging up on Lindsay throughout the season, and had no other storylines to contribute, other than laying on bed and talking about her.

👸🏾L E A👸🏾 @_MissLeandra

#SummerHouse This reunion was a bust. Andy was biased & letting Danielle get away with bratty, entitled behavior. The bedsore sisters flopped with their nonstop scrunched faces and needing each other for backup. I hope they all have storylines beyond Carl and Lindsay next season. This reunion was a bust. Andy was biased & letting Danielle get away with bratty, entitled behavior. The bedsore sisters flopped with their nonstop scrunched faces and needing each other for backup. I hope they all have storylines beyond Carl and Lindsay next season.#SummerHouse

The hit Bravo series has been on the run for seven successful seasons, but the current installment saw a lot of criticism from viewers. Cast members of season 7 include Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Craig Conover, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, and Carl Radke.

The show also brought in a couple of familiar faces and newcomers, including ory Keefer, Samantha Feher, Gabby Prescod, and Chris Leoni.

Summer House fans unimpressed with Paige, Ciara and Mya

Tonight's episode of Summer House saw the cast members addressing their concerns about several issues that took place throughout the course of the seventh installment of the Bravo series. From strained friendships to personal dynamics, the reunion covered everything.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Reunion - Part 2, reads:

"Mya reveals new details about her breakup with Oliver; Danielle and Lindsay ponder the end of a 7-year friendship; an emotional standoff between Carl and Kyle has everyone in tears, including Andy."

Summer House viewers, however, weren't impressed with how it became like a session where almost every cast member had an issue with Lindsay. In the first part of the reunion, Paige termed the latter and her fiance Carl's actions pre-meditated and threw several accusations towards Lindsay, including the publicist allegedly throwing a shoe at a producer and being "fake."

Last week, Carl also called out Paige, Ciara and Mya about their backhanded commentary about Lindsay during the season. While Paige expressed that Lindsay had been rude to her and many other women cast members, Ciara and Mya echoed her sentiments. The three ladies also accused the publicist of being rude to several Bravo employees.

However, none of the Summer House cast members had any receipts to back their accusations up, as it was pointed out by viewers. Lindsay also mentioned to Mya and Ciara that she had no issues with them all season and looked like the ladies only voiced their concerns during the reunion episode.

Summer House fans slam Paige, Ciara, and Mya for their behavior toward Lindsay

Fans took to social media to address their concerns with Paige, Ciara, and Mya. They felt that the trio was constantly ganging up on Lindsay and talked badly about her all season. They also pointed out that the ladies only defended Danielle because of their dislike towards Lindsay.

Fans mutually termed the ladies as "bedsores," "bedsore girls," and "bedsore sisters." Check it out.

Tvgirl @Tvgirlwatcher Hmmm... Is this the worst failed takedown attempt in Bravo history???? What a flop! Congratulations to Lindsay and Carl for coming out of this. It's been hard to watch, can only imagine how it felt for you. The bedsore girls need to be fired. #SummerHouse Hmmm... Is this the worst failed takedown attempt in Bravo history???? What a flop! Congratulations to Lindsay and Carl for coming out of this. It's been hard to watch, can only imagine how it felt for you. The bedsore girls need to be fired. #SummerHouse https://t.co/a6cVYFFeKC

Colleen Hysell @ColleenNPB Lindsay is terrible at reconciliation but omg where are all the questions about how evil it was for the bedsore club (esp. Paige, Mya) to intentionally drive a wedge between Lindsay and Danielle and then derive glee from the fallout? #summerhouse Lindsay is terrible at reconciliation but omg where are all the questions about how evil it was for the bedsore club (esp. Paige, Mya) to intentionally drive a wedge between Lindsay and Danielle and then derive glee from the fallout? #summerhouse

BravoMadness @MolkaMadness This is what I got from the #SummerHouse reunion part 1. Lindsay is fully aware she is on a Reality show & knows the assignment. Paige & her bedsore gang should thank her for keeping the show alive, because watching pretty girls lay in bed is not entertaining. This is what I got from the #SummerHouse reunion part 1. Lindsay is fully aware she is on a Reality show & knows the assignment. Paige & her bedsore gang should thank her for keeping the show alive, because watching pretty girls lay in bed is not entertaining. https://t.co/hsllDrRU8C

Baby Gorgeous @hibabygorgeouss



Literally none of them are in healthy relationships yet they feel the need to dissect every possible crack in Lindsay & Carls? Lindsay & Carl literally can’t win with Kyle & The Bedsore Girls.Literally none of them are in healthy relationships yet they feel the need to dissect every possible crack in Lindsay & Carls? #SummerHouse Lindsay & Carl literally can’t win with Kyle & The Bedsore Girls.Literally none of them are in healthy relationships yet they feel the need to dissect every possible crack in Lindsay & Carls? #SummerHouse https://t.co/8lEXTOqTSa

Baby Gorgeous @hibabygorgeouss The bedsore girls are only “friends” with Danielle now because they just love to hate on Lindsay. #SummerHouse The bedsore girls are only “friends” with Danielle now because they just love to hate on Lindsay. #SummerHouse

Fans continued to slam the ladies for their behavior towards Lindsay. Check it out.

Kyle Thee Goldfish @kylethagoldfish #SummerHouse Kyle & the bedsore girls don’t actually have any valid reasons to hate Lindsay this much so they’re bringing up stuff from 4 years ago as the reasons why they’ve been awful all season.. ok got it Kyle & the bedsore girls don’t actually have any valid reasons to hate Lindsay this much so they’re bringing up stuff from 4 years ago as the reasons why they’ve been awful all season.. ok got it 👀 #SummerHouse https://t.co/KeOQerQWy3

bunny @astoldbybunny Please dear God we need a shake up w this cast. I can’t go into a third season of the bedsore girls giggling behind Lindsay’s back all season & then being fake activated at the reunion. Sam, Kory & Gabby, even Chris are the future, start there. #summerhouse Please dear God we need a shake up w this cast. I can’t go into a third season of the bedsore girls giggling behind Lindsay’s back all season & then being fake activated at the reunion. Sam, Kory & Gabby, even Chris are the future, start there. #summerhouse

chickrawker @chickrawker



1. If your storyline is



2. The



3. More Sam! #summerhouse reunion thoughts1. If your storyline is #ihatelindsay then you probably need a new one2. The #bedsore girls are so boring and I need them off my TV3. More Sam! #summerhouse reunion thoughts1. If your storyline is #ihatelindsay then you probably need a new one2. The #bedsore girls are so boring and I need them off my TV3. More Sam!

Rachel Gardner @ratchgardner The Lindsay/Carl haters are eating sour grapes, as they say. The bedsore girls (and sometimes Karl) resent Carl and Lindsay’s happiness bc they don’t have that in their relationships (or lack there of). They hate Lindsay’s confidence and that she doesn’t need them! #summerhouse The Lindsay/Carl haters are eating sour grapes, as they say. The bedsore girls (and sometimes Karl) resent Carl and Lindsay’s happiness bc they don’t have that in their relationships (or lack there of). They hate Lindsay’s confidence and that she doesn’t need them! #summerhouse

Alice "Send it to Darrell" Emilie @makeupcanuck



Kyle, Amanda, & now Danielle are the worst friends anyone could ever have.



pls send Lindsay to RHONY I'm officially done with #SummerHouse . Bringing Beige, the bedsore girls on this show is it's downfall. They've ruined this show & I cannot give it anymore of my time.Kyle, Amanda, & now Danielle are the worst friends anyone could ever have. @Andy pls send Lindsay to RHONY I'm officially done with #SummerHouse. Bringing Beige, the bedsore girls on this show is it's downfall. They've ruined this show & I cannot give it anymore of my time. Kyle, Amanda, & now Danielle are the worst friends anyone could ever have. @Andy pls send Lindsay to RHONY

Season 7 of the Summer House reunion has been extremely hectic as the cast members tried to resolve their issues. New friendships were formed, other friendships remained in a complicated situation, and tensions remained high. Viewers will have to wait and see what the next installment brings.

The series aired every Monday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

