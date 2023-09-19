"The blatant caucacity": Jeanne Umana UCSB racist video controversy explained as negative Rate My Professor reviews go viral 

Jeanne Umana is getting blasted across social media platforms after making racist comments towards a construction worker. A video of the same went viral online and prompted a protest outside her Santa Barbara apartment complex. Netizens also took to the Rate My Professors website to give the former University of California Santa Barbara professor negative reviews. Meanwhile, she has apologized for her actions.

Over the weekend, a video of Jeanne Umana confronting Luis Cervantes who was working on a nearby property went viral online. She could be heard telling him that she had the right to know what was happening near her house. The conversation proceeded to her claiming to be an American. She also made a racist comment towards Cervantes’ ethnicity.

Umana was heard saying- “oh, arrest me” in the video to which Cervantes said that he would call law enforcement on her. Umana then said:

“I live her. I’m American, you’re Tijuanan.”

She also added:

“I am very, very much against people who break our laws.”

The woman in question proceeded to slap or grab Cervantes’ phone.

After the video went viral across social media platforms, several people gathered outside Jeanne Umana’s residence and protested while yelling- “Jeanne Umana, move out!” and “arrest Jeanne!”

It was revealed that Umana left her residence during the protest to report the same to the police.

Jeanne Umana receives negative Rate My Professors reviews after video goes viral

According to the website, Jeanne Umana is a law professor at the University of California Santa Barbara. Despite the website claiming that she is still a member of the institution, her name was not present on the university’s staff directory at the time of writing this article. The Los Angeles Times also confirmed that she is a retired professor of the institution.

Nonetheless, netizens flooded the website with negative reviews after the video went viral. A few reviews read:

Racist woman gets negative reviews on Rate My Professors website (Image via Rate My Professors)

The website also showed that seven people had rated her as “awful.”

Social media users also put Umana on blast. A few comments online read:

Jeanne Umana apologizes after video goes viral

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times on Monday, the woman apologized for what she called her “inappropriate remarks.” She said:

“And then when someone put the camera in my face, I think that’s when I lost my judgement. My judgement went very, very badly. I am truly sorry that this got out of hand, and I regret making statements like that, because I said them in the heat of the moment. They were not measured and whatever I might feel, I don’t have the right to take it out on anybody else. But unfortunately I lost control.”

Umana also claimed that the incident took place after she noticed a construction truck speeding down her street and parking in the middle of the road.