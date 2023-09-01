“Violent, Racist, Annoying, Criminal”: Viral Colorado “poolside Karen” video sparks outrage online

During this year's Fourth of July weekend, a Colorado woman went viral on TikTok for her alleged racist rant against a Hispanic family having a pool party in a Lakewood apartment complex. The woman, identified as Blair Featherman, stated that the video was deceptively edited to make her look bad. She claimed she was arguing with the people who had allegedly broken the apartment complex's rules.

However, Police Body Cam footage obtained by the Messenger showcased independent witness reports against the woman alongside a police interview of her making accusations and derogatory statements against the Hispanic family. The video prompted a massive online backlash against Featherman. One Reddit user stated in a clip of the video posted on the r/PublicFreakout subreddit:

The video of Blair Featherman's alleged racist rant went viral at the beginning of July 2023. The video was recorded and posted on TikTok by Jada Gallardo, who attended the pool party in a Lakewood apartment complex. Featherman could be seen knocking the phone out of the hands of the person recording and hurling insults at the people in attendance.

"I live here, nowhere you ever came from, you f**king low-class slime," she said, adding, "Yes, it's true. You have a f****** Mexican party in a pool. Trash."

Expand Tweet

The video went viral, and 49-year-old Featherman's antics prompted a lot of online backlash against her. She responded to the racism allegations in a statement sent to Inside Edition.

"The video was spliced and obviously did not show the whole event that transpired," she said, adding, "It was a bad day for all involved and I apologize for the way I acted."

Netizens troll Blair Featherman for her alleged racist rant by calling her "Poolside Karen"

On Thursday, August 31, The Messenger obtained the full 35-minute police body cam footage of the altercation, posted on their official YouTube channel. The footage showed witness interviews and a police interview with Blair Featherman.

Featherman insisted that another side of the story was recorded on her phone, but she claimed her phone was allegedly snatched away from her. On receiving back her phone, she showed cops the video of people allegedly assaulting her. However, the police stated that there was no instigating assault or hard evidence of anything.

Expand Tweet

Her male companion claimed that only two guests were allowed at the pool. She allegedly even made racist statements insinuating that the people present might be part of a "gang." The police officer at the scene said he was unsure of that being true.

"I get it. So, people just get away with anything these days because they're Latinos," Blair said.

She could be heard saying:

"I'm not usually racist at all, but I'll tell you what, they come in, and they come in for their party, they're trashy, they're nasty, and they don't belong here. I pay for this."

Witness statements were also not a good look for Blair, as bystanders claimed that she was the one who instigated the whole altercation. One witness told the cops that the entire clubhouse could be rented out if one person who lived in the apartment complex paid $200.

"I would say from what I saw, it looked like homegirl was talking a lot of s**t," the witness said.

Another witness told the police:

"She just kept on saying we're dirty nasty Mexicans that we need to get out of here."

Blair Featherman's alleged racist rant found its way onto Reddit when it was posted on the r/PublicFreakout subreddit. Netizens were astounded by the infamously dubbed "poolside Karen's" remarks. Comments on the post mercilessly trolled Featherman. Blair's comments were made into jokes, and people were very vocal in dubbing her a racist.

According to Blair's now-deleted LinkedIn profile, she is an interior designer and art consultant specializing in Feng Shui home design. She previously worked in the Denver Masters Gallery. Featherman had filed for bankruptcy in 2019.