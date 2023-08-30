"White Latino racist": Erica Mena ethnicity comes under scrutiny in wake of Spice 'monkey' controversy

American actress, model, TV personality, and hip-hop video girl Erica Mena recently got involved in a heated exchange with Jamaican dancehall singer, songwriter, actress, and businesswoman Spice when the duo appeared in the latest episode of reality show Love & Hip Hop’s Atlanta edition.

Disclaimer: This article contains references to racist language. Readers' discretion is adivsed.

In the episode, Erica Mena and Spice are seen seated opposite each other, having lunch, and then engaging in an argument about who has the worst situation in life. At one point, Spice confronted Erica for getting upset at her ex-husband, rapper Safaree, because he cried for the former when she was hospitalized but didn’t shed a tear when he and Erica got divorced.

Not only that, but when Spice asked Erica Mena why she always compared their life situations, the latter replied:

“I was his wife and he felt nothing.”

In response, Spice’s instant comeback was that it had nothing to do with her. She also noted that Erica should stop complaining about being a single parent, as it was nothing new for her and also because her eldest child allegedly hated her. Spice further added that she too was a single parent for many years, but never lamented over it.

This is when things got out of hand, with the duo engaging in a physical and verbal altercation, throwing nasty insults at each other and turning over the table, even while the host Shekinah tried to make peace.

Later, as Spice was seen trying to get out of the room, Erica uttered a racial slur at her by calling her “a f*cking blue monkey.” As soon as the episode became viral, netizens called out Erica Mena for her racist remarks.

In this regard, one X (formerly Twitter) user even commented:

“What a loser”: Erica Mena faces severe backlash online after calling Spice a “monkey”

Spice and Erica Mena got involved in a feud in the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, where the former told the latter to stop sulking at her divorce.

“Your problem Erica is you feel you’re the first woman to be divorced, you’re the first woman that’s left with two children to fend for. I’ve been doing it for 14 years. Welcome to the club,” stated Spice.

This is when Erica corrected her and said that she had been a single parent for 16 years, to which Spice responded:

“With your son that doesn’t like you. My son loves me.”

At this comment, Erica Mena got up, flipped the table, and unleashed a series of insults towards Spice. In fact, in reference to Spice’s accident and hospitalization, she said how Spice “should have died” and then screamed:

“You monkey, you f*cking blue monkey.”

Later, during an on-camera commentary, Mena said that Spice was “officially disgraced in my book” and added how her commenting on her children was disrespectful and solidified that their beef was “forever."

“This woman was given a second chance at life by God and here she is choosing to use that second chance at life to come at me and my son which just speaks volumes about who she is,” stated Mena.

Unfortunately for Erica, netizens have been left unimpressed with her racial slurs at Spice and have been slamming her online ever since. While some called her racist, others dug up her ethnicity.

As per thefamouspeople.com, her parents were of Puerto Rican and Dominican ancestry, making her half-Latina and half-Black Hispanic. Some even wanted LHH (Love & Hip Hop) to fire her for her “colorist” remarks. Here are some of the comments.

So far, neither Erica nor Spice has commented on social media about the feud. Meanwhile, some people even thought that Spice was at fault as well.

About Erica Mena

Spice and Mena have been close friends since before they appeared together on the Love & Hip Hop series. However, it seems that the friendship is now at an end.

Erica Mena is 35 years old and is best known for appearing in the Love & Hip Hop franchise since 2011, in both the New York and Atlanta editions. Earlier, she has also starred in music videos of famous artists such as Akon, Chris Brown, and Fabolous. She also made appearances in the reality TV show Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami.

Besides this, she has authored two autobiographies, Chronicles of a Confirmed Bachelorette and Underneath It All. She is openly bisexual and has a son with rapper and video director Raul Conde, named King Javien Conde.

She also has two children with her former husband, rapper and TV personality Safaree Samuels (with whom she was married between 2019 and 2021).