“The clip broke, and it dropped” — Kelly Clarkson recalls a wardrobe malfunction during a concert

Singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson recalled her past wardrobe malfunction in the April 12 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, wherein Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren appeared to promote their Broadway show, The Last Five Years, scheduled to end on June 22, 2025.

Ad

While discussing Nick Jonas' wardrobe malfunction during a rehearsal for the musical, Clarkson shared one incident when her skirt fell in the middle of her concert. The singer also stated that she wasn't wearing underwear that day.

"I had something happen on tour once where my skirt, the clip broke, and it dropped. And I dropped so fast... But here's why [I dropped], look, long story short, I was commando... it was a long skirt, and something happened to it... It's TMI for America, okay? So I'm not going to tell you all that," the singer said.

Ad

Calling the wardrobe malfunction "unfortunate," Clarkson recalled that she dropped to the floor as soon as it happened. She also said that the same night, she stepped on glass as well.

"I was like, 'The one night I don't have any [underwear]!' And I dropped to the floor so fast... it's during a show. I'm like [singing], 'Break away.' It was really unfortunate. Yeah, I stepped on glass the same night. It was like, what's wrong? Who did I piss off?" Kelly Clarkson added.

Ad

Ad

Last month, Kelly Clarkson took a two-week-long break from her talk show

According to Page Six's report dated March 18, 2025, the singer-songwriter took a two-week-long break from her popular talk show. Clarkson returned to the show on March 18, however, she did not reveal the reason behind her sudden break.

On April 12, a source close to the singer told Radar Online that she has allegedly been under too much pressure, which is reportedly making her feel "shattered."

Ad

"Kelly's carrying a lot on her shoulders both in her personal and professional life, and people worry that she's collapsing under the weight of it all. She has career and personal pressures that are leaving her feeling shattered and like a boat marooned in a storm," the source said.

Kelly Clarkson with her daughter River Rose Blackstock and son Remington "Remy" Alexander Blackstock (Image via Getty)

For the unversed, Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, in June 2020. According to Rolling Stone on March 15, 2024, the divorce was finalized in March 2022, with Clarkson getting full custody of their two kids, River and Remington.

Ad

The source also told Radar Online that the singer is allegedly feeling unsure about her talk show, as she reportedly fears it might be canceled in the future.

"Kelly has been renewed for another season, but she's worried that if she doesn't stem the tide, she's going to get canceled... Now, Kelly is second-guessing herself, wondering if launching a talk show may have been a mistake all along. She already had a huge career as a singer, but she pretty much gave that up to concentrate on the show," the source stated.

Ad

Kelly Clarkson's last studio album, Chemistry, was released on June 23, 2023. Meanwhile, her NBC talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, began on September 9, 2019.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Madhurima Roy Madhurima Roy is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature. Her academic background sparked an interest in Western movies and music, leading her to pursue a career in the pop culture domain, which she believes offers an escape from the mundane.



Through her work, Madhurima strives to provide accurate and insightful content backed by thorough research. Influenced by artists such as BTS and Ariana Grande and the emotional narrative in Ai Yazawa’a NANA, she draws inspiration from a variety of cultural sources. She also appreciates Tatsuki Fujimoto for his unique storytelling and quirky personality.



When not writing, she enjoys gardening, exploring skincare from Korean and Japanese markets, and listening to music or podcasts. Know More