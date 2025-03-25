"I might cry"— Melanie Lynskey said these three words upon meeting Kelly Clarkson

One of Melanie Lynskey's most recent roles that earned her huge recognition is Shauna Sadecki in Yellowjackets, which premiered in 2021. The show is now in its third season. While Lynskey has a fandom of her own, during her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in May 2024, she admitted that she was a huge fan of Clarkson. Lynskey said:

"I'm freaking out right now like I might cry because I'm obsessed with you. I love you so much. Everyone in my life has been making so much fun of me for the fact that I have to be here and meet you and they're like, "Will you be okay?" And I'm like, 'No I won't be.'"

The New Zealand actress Melanie Lynskey was 17 when she made her professional film debut with the 1994 movie Heavenly Creatures. Since then, she has appeared in a variety of films and shows and is widely known for her command of American accents. Upon hearing her original accent, Kelly Clarkson admitted that she was thrown off.

Later in the interview, Lynskey showed Clarkson a tattoo that her little daughter had drawn for her. The Two and a Half Men actress said that she has eight tattoos, while the show host revealed that she has twenty. The duo then discussed what it feels like to stay away from their children.

Melanie Lynskey was body-shamed on the set of Yellowjackets

In Yellowjackets, Melanie Lynskey's Shauna is a suburban wife who has dark secrets in her past about a plane crash that happened 25 years ago. The plane crash involved a girls' soccer team that ended up spending 19 months in the Canadian wilderness in 1996.

After Lynskey became a part of the show, a member of the production team kept pestering her regarding her figure. In 2022, the actress openly talked about it. In an interview with Woman's Day dated July 4, 2024, she recalled it saying:

"They were asking me, 'What do you plan to do? I’m sure the producers will get you a trainer. They’d love to help you with this.'"

Lynskey claimed that the production team member would not stop bringing it up. She said:

"It was disappointing because I’d said to that person ahead of time, 'Listen, I had a miscarriage. I’ve not been able to lose the weight that I gained from being pregnant… I’ve gone through four rounds of IVF since I had my miscarriage, so my body is going through it right now and I’m just trying to give myself some grace.'"

In the early 2000s, the impact of the size-zero culture was huge. In an attempt to fit into Hollywood, Melanie Lynskey had developed a pattern of disordered eating, which was affecting her badly. Decades later, history was threatening to repeat itself on the set of Yellowjackets.

Luckily, this time Melanie Lynskey decided to bring the matter to the attention of the producers, who were shocked to learn that someone from the team was treating her that way and shut the critic down. In fact, one of the producers wrote a letter to the actress that said:

"I wish I’d seen someone who looked like you on television when I was growing up, especially in a love triangle with two hot men. It might have shifted my future a little bit."

Yellowjackets is available for streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.

