How many episodes of Yellowjackets season 3 are left? Details explored

Yellowjackets season 3 has kept audiences hooked since its return in February 2025. This psychological survival thriller, which originally premiered on Showtime, continues to captivate fans with its gripping mix of mystery, suspense, and intense drama.

Now available on Paramount+ with Showtime, season 3 follows a group of plane crash survivors as they navigate the horrors of the wilderness. With new episodes released weekly, viewers are treated with fresh revelations and unexpected twists.

Yellowjackets season 3 delves into the characters' trauma and reveals long-burried secrets. In the present timeline, the survivors struggle with unresolved issues and emotional scars, while their past actions resurface, bringing betrayal, violence, and shocking secrets.

As of March 23, 2025, only three episodes remain in season 3. Episodes 8, 9, and 10 are set to release on March 28, April 4, and April 11, 2025, respectively. With the season nearing its end, fans can anticipate thrilling twists and long-awaited answers.

Yellowjackets season 3 has almost reached its conclusive episodes

Yellowjackets season 3 has just three episodes left, keeping viewers eager to see how the season concludes. Premiering with two episodes on February 14, 2025, the season has been filled with dramatic events. The final episodes promise more suspense, twists, and shocking moments.

The release schedule for season 3 is as follows:

Episode Number Episode Name Release Date Episode 8 A Normal, Boring Life March 28, 2025 Episode 9 How the Story Ends April 4, 2025 Episode 10 Full Circle April 11, 2025

What happened in Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7?

In season 3 episode 7, titled Croak, the tension reaches new heights as Shauna confronts her stalker. Released on Paramount+ with Showtime on March 21, 2025, the episode dives deeper into the characters' psychological struggles. Shauna is shocked to discover that the person tormenting her is someone she knows.

As the episode unfolds, she learns that Hannah's daughter is the stalker and possesses a tape from her mother's final moments. This forces Shauna to confront her paranoia, emotions, and survival instincts. The episode ends with Shauna arming herself with a knife, leaving viewers to see the fallout.

The survivors in the wilderness still spin into anarchy. In a violent outburst, Lottie kills Edwin, triggering a conflict within the group. While Nat suggests capturing the strangers alive, others prioritize survival at any cost. The episode highlights the survivors' declining mental state, further straining their fragile relationships.

What to expect from Yellowjackets season 3 episode 8?

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 8, A Normal, Boring Life, promises psychological twists and new challenges. As the survivors struggle to maintain alliances, past secrets resurface, threatening to tear them apart. The return of an old colleague adds to Shauna's emotional turmoil following her stalker revelations.

With past actions catching up and morality crumbling, the psychological drama will escalate. The reappearance of a mysterious character, possibly Hilary Swank, will likely deepen the survivors' tensions.

Production, direction, and cast

The third season continues to impress with its outstanding production and talented cast. Executive producers, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, alongside Jonathan Lisco and Drew Comins, have played a key role in shaping the show's direction.

Yellowjackets season 3 features both returning and new cast members. Melanie Lynskey plays adult Shauna, while Juliette Lewis plays Natalie, and Christina Ricci stars as Misty. The younger versions include Sophie Nélisse (Teen Shauna), Sophie Thatcher (Teen Natalie), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Teen Taissa), and Courtney Eaton (Teen Lottie).

All the released episodes of Yellowjackets season 3 are now streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.

